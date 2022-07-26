ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SF Giants: The cases for and against trading Carlos Rodón

By Evan Webeck
Paradise Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Before Monday night’s series opener here with the Diamondbacks, Giants manager Gabe Kapler was asked if there was any added significance to these games, coming on the heels of a four-game sweep in Los Angeles and with so little time before the Aug. 2 trade...

www.paradisepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Red Sox acquire veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from Brewers and assign him to Triple-A Worcester

The Red Sox have acquired veteran outfielder Abraham Almonte from the Brewers in exchange for cash considerations, per the club’s transactions log. Almonte, 33, should provide the Sox with experienced outfield depth at Triple-A Worcester. The WooSox were likely in need of some outfield help anyway with Jaylin Davis, Jarren Duran, and Rob Refsnyder all currently up in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski (calf) sitting again Tuesday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski (calf) is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Tyler Gilbert and the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for a fourth straight game due to calf soreness. The Giants are starting Darin Ruf, Austin Slater, and Luis Gonzalez across the outfield. Slater is the leadoff man and Ruf is batting third.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Shohei Ohtani, Max Stassi homer as Angels blank Royals

Jose Suarez threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Shohei Ohtani and Max Stassi homered to lift the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 6-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. Suarez, who pitched more than five innings for just the second time this season, gave up three hits,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oakland, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Joey Bart (illness) squatting Thursday for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (illness) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs. Bart exited Tuesday's game early and sat out Wednesday's contest due to an illness. He will replace Austin Wynns at catcher and hit eighth in Thursday's opener.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Emotional K.J. Wright steps away after 11-year NFL career

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Before he stepped to the podium, K.J. Wright was hopeful he’d be able to keep his emotions in check. It took only a couple of minutes for the tears to start. “I gave this game every ounce I had in my body. I gave it my heart and my soul. I put my body on the line. I made sacrifices in my personal life. It’s safe to say, I’m on empty right now,” Wright said on Thursday. The 11-year NFL veteran announced his retirement a day after signing a one-day contract so that he could step away from the game with the team that drafted Wright in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Farhan Zaidi
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Justin Verlander
Person
Carlos Rodón
Person
Frankie Montas
The Associated Press

Lance takes starting QB job for 49ers in stride

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The person perhaps most unfazed by San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s pre-training camp proclamation that the 49ers were now Trey Lance’s team was Lance himself. While some people outside the organization may have wondered if the Niners were ready to turn a contender over to an untested, second-year quarterback, Lance had been operating all offseason as the starter. “Honestly, the only difference is I was hoping you guys would stop asking me about it all the time,” Lance said after practice on Thursday. “But for me, it wasn’t really a moment or anything like that. I’ve been excited. I’ve been prepared. I’ve been preparing to play since the day I got here, the day I got drafted. So, obviously excited for this year but nothing has really changed this whole offseason.” The Niners have been planning for this ever since trading three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Slater absent from Giants' Wednesday lineup

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Slater is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. What It Means:. Mike Yastrzemski (calf) will return to replace Slater in center field and hit seventh. Tommy La Stella is covering the leadoff role.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy