SF Giants: The cases for and against trading Carlos Rodón

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The person perhaps most unfazed by San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s pre-training camp proclamation that the 49ers were now Trey Lance’s team was Lance himself. While some people outside the organization may have wondered if the Niners were ready to turn a contender over to an untested, second-year quarterback, Lance had been operating all offseason as the starter. “Honestly, the only difference is I was hoping you guys would stop asking me about it all the time,” Lance said after practice on Thursday. “But for me, it wasn’t really a moment or anything like that. I’ve been excited. I’ve been prepared. I’ve been preparing to play since the day I got here, the day I got drafted. So, obviously excited for this year but nothing has really changed this whole offseason.” The Niners have been planning for this ever since trading three first-round picks to draft Lance third overall in 2021.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO