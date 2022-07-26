MURDER: 20-Year-Old Bladensburg Man Charged In Fatal Shooting

Daquon Parris Photo Credit: Daquon Parris

A Bladensburg man is awaiting extradition to Maryland after admitting his role in connection to a fatal District Heights shooting, authorities say.

Daquon Parris, 20, was arrested in Colonial Heights, Virginia for the murder of Tremayne Crawford, 34 according to Prince George's County police.

Parris allegedly admitted to shooting Crawford during an argument around 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 in the 3300 block of Walters Lane.

Crawford was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to contact detectives by calling 301-516-2512.

