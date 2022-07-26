ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladensburg, MD

MURDER: 20-Year-Old Bladensburg Man Charged In Fatal Shooting

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tPkg5_0gtECwxs00
Daquon Parris Photo Credit: Daquon Parris

A Bladensburg man is awaiting extradition to Maryland after admitting his role in connection to a fatal District Heights shooting, authorities say.

Daquon Parris, 20, was arrested in Colonial Heights, Virginia for the murder of Tremayne Crawford, 34 according to Prince George's County police.

Parris allegedly admitted to shooting Crawford during an argument around 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 in the 3300 block of Walters Lane.

Crawford was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, according to officials.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to contact detectives by calling 301-516-2512.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOP

Teen shot near Prince George’s Co. Metro station, police say

In Hyattsville, Maryland, police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old near the Prince George’s Plaza Metro Station Wednesday night. The shooting happened at roughly 9 p.m. in the 2900 block of Belcrest Center Drive near the base of the walkway bridge. NOTICE: HPD confirms a shooting on the...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colonial Heights, VA
State
Maryland State
Colonial Heights, VA
Crime & Safety
Bladensburg, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Bladensburg, MD
City
District Heights, MD
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
District Heights, MD
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

20-Year-Old Homicide Victim In Aberdeen ID'd, Investigation Ongoing

New details have been released by police in Maryland as they continue to actively investigate a suspected homicide in Harford County. Kayla Hamilton, 20, has been identified as the woman who was found dead and is now the subject of an active homicide investigation as detectives with the Aberdeen Police Department attempt to identify and locate possible suspects.
ABERDEEN, MD
Daily Voice

Triple Shooting Under Investigation In East Baltimore

Three people are in the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, police say. Officers found two of the victims after responding to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of McAlear Court around 12:35 a.m., Thursday, July 28, authorities say. The 42-year-old man and 37-year-old female were suffering from...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Extradition#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Royals
CBS Baltimore

Man killed in early morning West Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE -- A man died in a shooting early Thursday morning in Southwest Baltimore, police said. Officers responded at 4:39 a.m. to the 2900 block of Mosher Street in the Winchester neighborhood, where they found a man shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead on the scene, police said. Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Vandals Wanted For Targeting St. Mary's County Church Grounds

Investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating two people who were caught on camera vandalizing a St. Mary's County Church campus. An alert was issued by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, July 28, after the suspect pair allegedly repeatedly rode their dirt bikes on the grounds of the Immaculate Conception Church on Old Village Road in Mechanicsville.
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
324K+
Followers
49K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy