Baltimore Chiropractor Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Child Met Through Video Game: Sheriff

By Annie DeVoe
 2 days ago
Blake Edward Kalkstein Photo Credit: Fort Bed County Sheriff

A Baltimore chiropractor has been arrested in Stafford, Texas after allegedly traveling there to sexually assault a child he met online, authorities say.

Blake Edward Kalkstein, 37, was arrested in the 700 block of Dulles Avenue around 11:15 a.m., Wednesday, July 6 according to Fort Bend County police.

Kalkstein is a gamer on several different gaming platforms, one of which he used to meet and lure the young victim, according to officials.

Investigation revealed that Kalkstein had traveled to Fort Bend County in May and July of 2022.

Kalkstein has been charged with sexual assault of a child with a $100,000 bond on each charge.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

