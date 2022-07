Jennifer Lopez has a lot to celebrate. Not only did her impromptu Las Vegas wedding on Saturday, July 16, have the internet scouring her filmography to figure out where one of her two wedding dresses came from, but she’s unlocked style icon status on her Parisian honeymoon. Bennifer, along with their kids, flew to, the most romantic city on earth to celebrate their honeymoon and J. Lo’s birthday. While cruising down the Seine and touring the Musée d'Orsay, Lopez has served a series of seriously romantic looks. While each ‘fit has been unique, one element has held Lopez’s vibe together: the blank, but bridal, canvas of her all-white manicure.

