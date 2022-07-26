Santa Ynez Valley neighbors: Obituaries for July 26

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and the Santa Ynez Valley News are proud this year to again honor those in our Valley who go above and beyond in their service to our communities. Linda Marzullo has been selected as the Santa...
The Supreme Court decision June 24 in the Dobbs case overturning Roe v. Wade provides an opportunity and challenge to Americans and Californians, including Central Coast residents, to examine their hearts and consciences about the tragedy of abortion and choosing a culture of life. The Dobbs decision does not outlaw...
Comments / 0