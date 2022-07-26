ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas County, TX

Texas receives monkeypox vaccine shipment

WFAA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe State received 15,000 doses...

www.wfaa.com

Comments / 0

Related
WFAA

North Texas city at risk of being out of water, officials say

GUNTER, Texas — A North Texas city is at risk of being out of water during the overnight hours into Thursday, according to county officials. The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said on social media Wednesday night that the city of Gunter will be out of water at the "current rates of consumption." Gunter is located about 19 miles south of Sherman.
GUNTER, TX
WFAA

Dallas-Fort Worth posts fastest-rising home prices in Texas

DALLAS — Would-be buyers waiting for home prices in Dallas-Fort Worth to drop or at least stop rising so darn fast are going to have to wait a while longer. The median price of single-family homes in DFW reached $425,000 in the second quarter, and house prices are climbing faster in North Texas than they are in any other Texas metro area, according to a new report from Texas Realtors.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
WFAA

Here are the best hospitals in Texas, according to U.S. News

TEXAS, USA — U.S. News released its 2022-23 rankings of the best hospitals in the country on Tuesday, and a Texas hospital reigns supreme in a crucial area of modern medicine. Houston's University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center ranked No. 1 in the nation for cancer treatment. U.S....
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State
WFAA

Investigators say man found in New York is not missing Texan Jason Landry

NEW YORK — Investigators with the New York Police Department confirmed early Wednesday afternoon that a previously unidentified man found in The Bronx is not missing Texas State University student Jason Landry. Investigators in Texas and New York worked to figure out if the man was the missing student...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WFAA

Fort Worth pastor offers free backpacks, safety and prayer for upcoming school year

FORT WORTH, Texas — Church leaders in Fort Worth hope to have a serious impact on families in need this upcoming back-to-school season. For months, Youth Pastor Erick Bowens at Chosen Vessel Cathedral Church has been planning and strategizing their huge backpack giveaway. He convinced his Senior Pastor Bishop Marvin Sapp to do the giveaway on a Sunday afternoon. The concept is to not only serve the families already attending the dynamic Sunday Morning Worship, but also others in the community who are welcome to the event as well and already out and about.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy