ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'He Will Have To Make A Decision' - Pundit On Roberto Firmino Future At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327lnQ_0gtE9MhE00

A former England international has been speaking about the future of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool in a recent interview.

A former England international has been speaking about the future of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool in a recent interview.

The Brazilian is entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool and reports of late have suggested that Juventus are interested in trying to sign him .

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Speaking to Football Insider , former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson admitted he can't see Liverpool agreeing to a sale in the same summer they lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

“100 per cent, especially with Sadio Mane going. You do not want the upheaval and unrest of another striker leaving. Firmino is a quality player.

“Liverpool will have weighed up the pros and cons. The price they would get for him, may not be worth it. To get a player like Firmino in on loan for a season you would be paying £15million or so."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnsRr_0gtE9MhE00

IMAGO / Xinhua

Robinson also believes there is still time for the 30-year-old to agree on a new deal at Anfield but his willingness to extend at the club may depend on the game time he gets.

“I suspect they still hope to get him tied down to a new deal. He will have to make a decision as the season goes on as to whether he stays. That will be based on how much game time he is given.

“There is still an opportunity for both parties here. Liverpool could keep him beyond this season.

“The player will give it time though. At his stage of his career, he will want to be playing.”

LFCTR Verdict

After losing Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino, it would be a surprise to see Liverpool entertain selling Firmino this summer.

The question remains therefore whether this will be his final season at the club he has served so well over the past seven years.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Divock Origi
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Yardbarker

Jamie Carragher admits uncertainty at how Liverpool will adapt to life without Sadio Mane

Jamie Carragher has questioned whether Liverpool will be as strong as they were last season following the exit of Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. Darwin Nunez has arrived on Merseyside from SL Benfica and netted four goals in Thursday’s pre-season friendly clash with RB Leipzig, but our former No. 23 has weighed in on whether Jurgen Klopp’s side can be as competitive as possible once again during the upcoming campaign.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Klopp on Community Shield, injuries and getting over last season

Jurgen Klopp has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Community Shield against Manchester City. Alisson won't feature on Saturday but should be available to face Fulham. Diogo Jota "will take a while" to recover from injury. On the Community Shield, he said: "It’s the last domestic cup competition we...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#England#Brazilian#Juventus#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
SB Nation

Liverpool v Manchester City - The Opposition

Manchester City take on Liverpool at Leicester City’s King Power Stadium on Saturday evening in a match that will decide whether or not the Community Shield counts as a trophy. Should the blues win the match, then, of course, it will be nothing more than a pointless friendly and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo wants out, Frenkie de Jong doesn't want in and Antony's price keeps going up... Manchester United's transfer problems are growing ahead of the new season - so, how could Erik ten Hag's men line-up against Brighton?

When Erik ten Hag started work at Manchester United before last season had even finished, his intention was to earn himself a head start in preparing for his first campaign in the Old Trafford dugout. That hasn't proved to be the case. It is now less than two weeks before...
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

Podcast: Community Shield Ahead - Who's Had The Best Window This Summer?

Liverpool's Community Shield opener is just around the corner now as the reds look to get their 2022/23 campaign off to the best possible start, have Liverpool strengthened their ranks enough heading into the start of the season, or is their transfer targets out there who could complete this year's squad? All of this and more on this week's edition of 'The Room' Podcast. Listen to 'The Room' here.INLINE
PREMIER LEAGUE
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
474K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy