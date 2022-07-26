'He Will Have To Make A Decision' - Pundit On Roberto Firmino Future At Liverpool

A former England international has been speaking about the future of Roberto Firmino at Liverpool in a recent interview.

The Brazilian is entering the final year of his contract at Liverpool and reports of late have suggested that Juventus are interested in trying to sign him .

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Speaking to Football Insider , former Leeds United and Tottenham goalkeeper Paul Robinson admitted he can't see Liverpool agreeing to a sale in the same summer they lost Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich.

“100 per cent, especially with Sadio Mane going. You do not want the upheaval and unrest of another striker leaving. Firmino is a quality player.

“Liverpool will have weighed up the pros and cons. The price they would get for him, may not be worth it. To get a player like Firmino in on loan for a season you would be paying £15million or so."

IMAGO / Xinhua

Robinson also believes there is still time for the 30-year-old to agree on a new deal at Anfield but his willingness to extend at the club may depend on the game time he gets.

“I suspect they still hope to get him tied down to a new deal. He will have to make a decision as the season goes on as to whether he stays. That will be based on how much game time he is given.

“There is still an opportunity for both parties here. Liverpool could keep him beyond this season.

“The player will give it time though. At his stage of his career, he will want to be playing.”

LFCTR Verdict

After losing Mane, Divock Origi, and Takumi Minamino, it would be a surprise to see Liverpool entertain selling Firmino this summer.

The question remains therefore whether this will be his final season at the club he has served so well over the past seven years.

