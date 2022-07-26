GALLERY: Sinkhole swallows car near Utah Tech University in St. George

IVINS — Art does not exist in a vacuum. It is always influenced by the time and real world context in which it exists. As such, it is important to recognize what makes a particular performance relevant to the place and time in which it is performed. UTBA has reviewed dozens of productions of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat across the state. Given the rich production history of the show, I was thrilled that the opening performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Tuachan Center for the Arts in Ivins was unique and memorable in a myriad of ways. The central figure, both figuratively and literally to this performance, was musical sensation David Archuleta’s portrayal of the title character. Tuachan, which is celebrated often for its high-end spectacle and showmanship, pulled out every stop (short of time travel to ancient Egypt) to make this production one for the ages, and the casting of Archuleta was and is important to how the production was received.

