Daniel Roxbury Named to Providence Business News 40 Under Forty List
uri.edu
2 days ago
KINGSTON – July 26, 2022 – University of Rhode Island professor Daniel Roxbury has been named to the Providence Business News 40 Under Forty list. The award recognizes individuals under the age of 40 who have excelled in their profession and...
Rhode Island lost a giant in the state’s manufacturing history when Henry “Hank” Sharpe Jr. passed away earlier this month. The Rhode Island philanthropist passed away July 1 at 99 years old. Sharpe was a longtime president of Brown & Sharpe Manufacturing Co., a giant in American manufacturing history and at one time one of the largest employers in the state. Ged Carbone is the author of the 2017 book, Brown & Sharpe and the Measure of American Industry. He sat down to speak with our afternoon host Dave Fallon about the legacy of Hank Sharpe and the company he led for over 30 years.
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Pawtucket and the New England Institute of Technology is celebrating the opening of a resource center in the city next week. The celebration will be held at the University Resource Center on Brayley Street at 5 p.m. Monday. The facility is designed...
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A longtime educator and former Narragansett School Committee chairwoman is being remembered for her dedication to the town, especially its schools. Ann Masterson worked for 25 years in the town’s schools, as a teacher and librarian. Masterson, 80, died July 19. Masterson, who grew up...
(WAJR) — The McKee administration on Thursday is set to unveil a new initiative to steer Rhode Islanders to highly efficient electric heat pumps. Governor Dan McKee will hold an event in Cranston Thursday morning to kick off the High-Efficiency Heat Pump Program at headquarter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 99.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health closed two beaches for swimming on Thursday. The Department of Health said Larkin Pond Association Beach in Kingston and Camp Canonicus Beach in Exeter both have high bacteria levels. The department will continue to monitor the beach quality through...
Northern RI – It was the largest cleanup of its kind when it took place 50 years ago and soon, it will happen again, with hundreds of volunteers from Burrillville, North Smithfield and Glocester doing their part. The Great 2022 Blackstone River Revival Project ZAP 50 will take place...
The Rhode Island Department of Education has hired a former federal prosecutor to look into a lockdown at Nathanael Greene Middle School in Providence. Nathanael Greene was put into lockdown in May after an administrator reported they may have seen a student with a gun. There was no weapon and...
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts hospitals have been ranked among the best healthcare facilities in the United States. U.S. News & World Report released its “2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll” on Tuesday and the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, topped the list. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston checked...
The following is a list of property sales recorded in the Burrillville Town Clerk’s office between Tuesday, July 19 and Monday, July 25. 0 Spring Lake Road (quit claim) Buyer: Elevator Properties, Inc. Price: $190,000. 745 Black Hut Road. Seller: Beth LeBlanc (executrix) & Carol Rondeau. Buyer: James McHale.
When visitors to Camp Cronin Fishing Area in Narragansett first took note of the stones in the spring of 2020, Rhode Islanders were in need of an anchor, set adrift in the early months of a global pandemic and a national reckoning with racism that sent waves rippling across the landscape. Two years later, those storms have evolved and changed, but the stones remain, kept in place by the hands of visitors to the seaside retreat (or perhaps the original, anonymous artist). Rhode Island’s history with the anchor dates to 1647, when an assembly in Portsmouth declared it the official seal of the newly united colony. Seventeen years later, another assembly added the word “hope,” establishing the motto that remains today. Like the origins of the stones at Camp Cronin, the reason behind the anchor’s selection remains a mystery, one State Archivist Ashley Selima says offers Rhode Islanders a chance to form their own opinions. “It gives people the opportunity to really ruminate on what it could have meant to the forefathers of Rhode Island but also what it could mean today,” she says. Some speculate the word hope was added in reference to a biblical quote — “Hope we have as an anchor of the soul” — but Selima notes the colony’s founders were meticulous about separating church and state. Her own interpretation is more grounded. “Anchors are things that hold you in place, and hope is something that is supposed to lift you up,” she says. “If you put those two things together, it brings you onto land and can bring you to a place of home.”
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After there were no winners in last nights drawing, the Mega Millions has now turned into the Mega Billions. However, someone wasn’t left empty handed. A Rhode Island ticket won $30,000 in last nights drawing. The ticket matched four out of the five numbers, plus the Mega Ball number, which is an automatic $10,000.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – With drought conditions lingering in Rhode Island– many towns and cities are asking their residents to restrict water usage when they can. Four of the five counties in Rhode Island right now are fully experiencing moderate drought. A small portion of Washington County is ‘abnormally dry’, a step below a moderate drought.
Two of Boston's largest hospitals rank among the top 20 in the entire country, U.S. News and World Report said in its annual Best Hospitals Honor Roll on Tuesday. U.S. News and World Report's annual list of "America's Best Hospitals," released Tuesday, ranks the top 20 "Honor Roll" hospitals on a point system, evaluating overall performance at 4,300 hospitals in specific specialties, traditional and alternative treatments, as well as processes for common procedures and conditions like congestive heart failure, diabetes, hip and knee replacements, stroke, cancer surgeries and more.
Aquidneck Land Trust (“ALT”) has announced the conservation of 20.97 acres of land north of Bramans Lane in Portsmouth. The property extends from East Main Road to the north end of Malee Terrace and is adjacent to other conserved lands in the Sakonnet Greenway open space corridor. It has forested and scrub-shrub habitat and prime farm soils.
Tourist season is well underway on the SouthCoast and there is one surefire way to know who is local and who is not: town name pronunciations. Yes, there are lots of tricky town names, street names and even food names around here and only those who are truly from the SouthCoast seem to know how to say them all correctly.
BOSTON - U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual ranking of the nation's best hospitals, and two in Boston make the Top 20.Massachusetts General Hospital is eighth and Brigham and Women's Hospital is 14th on the magazines "2022-2023 Best Hospitals Honor Roll."Last year, Mass General came in fifth, while the Brigham was in the same spot. The Brigham was also ranked fourth in cancer treatment again through its association with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Earlier this year, Mass General received approval from the state for a $2 billion expansion project in downtown Boston.Mayo Clinic took the top spot for the seventh year in a row.The ranking is based on ratings for 20 benchmark procedures and 15 specialty care areas. This year, new ratings cover ovarian, prostate and uterine cancer surgery.Click here for the full list.
PLAINVILLE, MA–DJSA Architecture PC has received the green light from the Plainville Planning Board to begin design work for a 126,500-square-foot high bay industrial building at 43 Taunton Street in Plainville, MA just off of Route 1 with immediate access to Routes 495 and 95. Project developer the Shearwater...
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A former restaurant on the Warwick-East Greenwich line was reduced to a pile of rubble. Eleven Forty Nine on Division Street shut down at the start of the pandemic. Neon Marketplace will build on the site. The convenience store chain has been expanding in Southern...
Comments / 0