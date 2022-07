The Miami Heat, who don’t have the treasure trove of picks to compete with a potential Knicks offer, have reportedly shifted their focus away from a Donovan Mitchell trade. The Heat are focused on a Kevin Durant trade, but those talks have stalled out because the Nets are lukewarm on a Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson based trade offer, league sources have told NBC Sports. What would rekindle those talks would be to put in the player the Nets most want from the Heat: Center Bam Adebayo.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO