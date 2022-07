All-City Swim Meet, July 28-30, Ridgewood Pool: If you missed the All-City Championship Dive Meet (just completed on July 26), you can still see the best of the city's youth swimmers at the All-City Swim. It's one of the largest amateur outdoor swim meets in the country, and it is celebrating its 60th anniversary. Full schedule at swim.ridgewoodallcity.com.

MADISON, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO