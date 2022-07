CHAPTER FIVE - Sibley beginnings. Mid-May 1962 was my first day working as KIWA’s Sibley remote studio manager, and it passed without fanfare. I didn’t expect anything more. KIWA had only been on the air since Oct. 27, 1961, and the Sibley studio in operation for less time than that. There wasn’t even someone from the Sheldon studios to meet me when I parked for my first day on Sibley’s cobblestone Main Street.

SIBLEY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO