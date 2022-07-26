Vortex binoculars deals and discounts

If you're looking for Vortex binoculars deals then you've come to the right place as we've compiled a round-up of all the biggest discounts on the market right now.

In the world of optics, Vortex binoculars are known for being durable and reliable, as well as easy to use and having quality optics. It's these qualities that have made Vortex a stand out name and why they're responsible for some of the best binoculars and best binoculars deals out there.

We've also included our favorites, why we like them and shown them with their best available price, even if they're not technically on offer. You'll be forgiven for instantly thinking of the best telescopes and the best telescope deals when it comes to astronomy. But, binoculars can offer stunning night sky views and be a cost-effective alternative, especially when scoping out Vortex binoculars deals. So, for the best Vortex binoculars deals on the market, check out our round-up below.

Best Vortex binoculars deals

Vortex 10x42 Viper HD Binoculars

With extra-low dispersion gas and a decent wide angle view, these binoculars should be perfect for taking in the night sky. They're rugged, as are most Vortex products, and come with a lifetime warranty.

Note: You get a free pen/flashlight with green laser worth $69.95 with these binoculars.

Vortex Diamondback HD 15x56 Binoculars

Offering 15 times magnification and a 230-foot field-of-view at 1000 yards, this powerful pair of binoculars is great for long-range viewing.

Vortex Optics Diamondback 8x42

These top-quality binos from Vortex boast multi-coated lenses and a dielectric coating. Rugged construction and rubberized grip mean that they're fairly sturdy, too - and as they're much lighter than the above option, you won't need a tripod to use them.

Vortex Optics Diamondback 12x50

These powerful binoculars come with 12x magnification and a 50mm objective lens. These binos offer a HD optical system, as well as coming with waterproof, fogproof and shockproof qualities. Coupled up with rugged rubber armor, they're suited to all weather conditions.

Vortex Optics Crossfire HD Binoculars 10x42

A quality pair of Vortex binoculars. Its good-sized objective lens and powerful magnification as well as its multi-coated optics make it great for night sky viewing. Its rubber armor means these binoculars are durable as well as comfortable to use.

Vortex Optics Viper HD 10x50

These binos from Vortex have the ideal specs for stargazing, thanks to their light-gathering 50mm objectives and powerful 10x magnification.

View Deal

Vortex Optics Razor UHD 18x56

These light-guzzling binoculars are good for serious stargazers who want a chunkier pair of optics. They're fairly rugged too, boasting improved fog and water resistance along with scratchproof lenses.

Vortex Optics Raptor binoculars

(Image credit: Vortex Optics)

Our favorites: Raptor 10x32

Price: $129, Objective: 32mm, Magnification: 10x, Field of view: 6.3°, Length: 114mm, Weight: 500g.

A Porro prism design with an angle of view of 6.3°, this is the largest pair Vortex makes in the Raptor range. The 32mm objective could be larger for stargazing, to let in more light, but this pair would make an excellent multipurpose set of binoculars.

With an interpupillary distance that swings from 50-70mm (2-2.8 inches) these are suitable for all the family, even those who may have had trouble resolving an image with other pairs, and the multicoated optics enhance resolution and contrast, while rubber O-rings keep out the water and dust. A diopter adjuster on the right eyepiece allows you to make small changes to account for differences between your eyes, and the center-mounted focus adjuster is smooth and easily found with the fingertips.

The asking price is a huge selling point, coming in around the $130 mark, the optics you get with this pair mean they're great value for money. Good magnification and a decent focal length mean these could be the only pair you end up needing. You can also get these in an 8.5x32.

Vortex Optics Crossfire binoculars

(Image credit: Vortex Optics)

Our favorites: Crossfire HD 10x50

Price: $219 Objective: 50mm, Magnification: 10x, Field of view: 6.1°, Length: 170mm, Weight: 863g.

These binoculars come with a flat prism design, but a good quality one. They're also longer and heavier than the Raptor model above but in terms of astronomy, larger 50mm lenses mean they gather more light so you're able to see your targets more easily.

Younger or smaller users may struggle with the minimum interpupillary distance of 60mm, and the additional weight may prompt the purchase of a tripod and adapter for long periods looking at the night sky.

The optics are fully multicoated and the body rubber-sealed against water and dirt. Nitrogen purging of the elements means they’re less likely to fog up in colder weather, and a rainguard is also included. Also available are 8x42, 10x42, and 12x50 pairs.

Vortex Optics Kaibab HD binoculars

(Image credit: Vortex Optics)

Our favorites: Kaibab HD 18x56

Price: $1,299.99, Objective: 56mm, Magnification: 18x, Field of view: 3.7°, Length: 195mm, Weight: 1,233g.

A large, heavy pair of binoculars designed for use with a tripod (and bundled with an adapter) may be intended for picking out shy deer from a hillside a mile away, but those larger than normal objective lenses give them just the light-gathering power you want for night-sky use.

This is balanced out by the high magnification, which can lead to dimmer images, but the Kaibabs’ excellent coated optics - fully multicoated, with dielectric mirror coatings on the prism surfaces - plus the use of an extra-low dispersion glass element - means you’re not losing too much light to the inner workings of the binoculars, and it’s being focused sharply to avoid color fringing.

These binoculars come in at the top end of most budgets so if you can afford them and you're alright with carrying them as well as a tripod around, then these will provide you with the night sky views you're chasing. They're great for specific lunar features and areas like Orion's belt but are slightly less useful for wider fields of view.

Vortex Optics Viper HD binoculars

(Image credit: Vortex Optics)

Our favorites: Viper HD 10x50

Price: $729.99, Objective: 50mm, Magnification: 10x, Field of view: 6.6°, Length: 165mm, Weight: 805g.

Light and compact, the Viper HD binoculars are perfect for carrying with you all day, transitioning from day-time wildlife watching to night-time star spotting.

From the tough rubber coating to the broad and easy to reach focus adjuster, it’s clear these are the kind of class act we’ve come to expect from Vortex. The Viper HD binoculars contain the company’s HD optics, which are multicoated for better light transmission and extra-low dispersion to correct for colored fringing - something especially important in the high-contrast views you get of the Moon, for example. The roof prism is a Bak-4 design, with phase correction coatings to really boost that contrast. Despite being lightweight, holding binoculars up to the sky for long periods can be tiring, so there's a tripod mount provided, though you’ll need to buy an adapter separately.

Note that there may be multiple versions of the Viper binoculars on sale out there - in 2018 the range received a new optical construction with a slightly wider field of view, and switched from a nitrogen purge to an argon filling to prevent fogging. Also available are 12x50, 10x42, and 8x42 pairs.

