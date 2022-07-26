ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leading Woman-Owned Highland Performance Solutions Welcomes Lisa Tintner as Senior Vice President to Lead Strategy and Business Development

The Associated Press
 2 days ago
OAKBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Highland Performance Solutions (HPS), a high growth, woman-owned organizational consulting firm, today announced Lisa Tintner has joined as Senior Vice President, Strategy & Business Development. Lisa is an industry thought leader and an important milestone addition to the company’s Executive team. She will bring valuable leadership, direction, and vision for the company’s growth trajectory and business development strategies.

Highland Performance Solutions Welcomes Lisa Tintner as Senior Vice President to Lead Strategy and Business Development. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lisa brings more than 25 years of experience in sales leadership roles, where she has a proven track record of executing go-to-market strategies and driving top-line revenue growth, profitability, and performance. Lisa has extensive market expertise and industry knowledge across organizational consulting, training, and academia. She joins HPS from Harvard Business Publishing Corporate Learning, and formerly as Vice President, Business Development at Right Management, where she consulted on a variety of solutions across the workforce lifecycle.

“As we look to meet the exponential demand in leadership development and organizational strategy for companies today, Lisa will bring critical expertise and focus to building out our unique offerings,” said Patricia Carl, Founder, President and CEO of HPS. “I know firsthand the quality and value she brings to clients. Her experience, market expertise, and industry knowledge will help us expand our solutions offerings, strengthen our value proposition and accelerate our growth, all while helping our clients succeed in this challenging talent marketplace.”

In this new role, Lisa will lead the creation and execution of key strategies to build the HPS brand, deliver growth through market and capabilities expansion, strategic partnerships, and inventive solutions to meet the needs of organizations in today’s fast-paced, dynamic market.

“I am excited to join HPS when organizations are craving new, experiential, flexible solutions that appeal to the individual learner. High performing organizations recognize that diverse, unique experiences, capabilities, and perspectives are key to driving performance,” said Lisa Tintner, SVP, HPS. “In today’s competitive talent marketplace, organizations need to strengthen the employee experience to acquire top talent, improve retention, build employee loyalty and unlock discretionary effort. Our entire team is passionate about that. HPS is primed for growth and expansion, offering fresh perspectives with an agile, client-centered approach.”

Lisa’s appointment is the latest in an exciting quarter of growth at Highland Performance Solutions as the company grows its team and expands its organizational consulting capabilities, that includes Strategy and Transformation, Assessment and Succession, Leadership Development, Executive Search and Workforce Transition.

About Highland Performance Solutions:

Founded in 2019, Highland Performance Solutions is a boutique, woman-owned organizational consulting firm. Rooted in our collective expertise, we bring creative solutions and fresh perspectives to today’s evolving workforce challenges. We are client-centric, agile and inventive, partnering to create transformative experiences and solutions that unlock potential, improve performance and deliver long-term sustainable results to clients ranging from start-ups to midsize private equity-backed businesses to Fortune 500 companies. To learn more, please visit our new website at www.highlandperformancesolutions.com

