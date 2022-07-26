Anzu Partners Promotes Dr. Jimmy Kan to Partner

BOSTON & SAN DIEGO & TAMPA, Fla. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Anzu Partners, an investment firm that focuses on early stage industrial and life science technology companies, today announced the promotion of Jimmy Kan, Ph.D., to Partner.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005218/en/

Anzu Partners has promoted Jimmy Kan, Ph.D., to Partner. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Jimmy’s promotion to partner is a reflection of the years of hard work and passion he has put into his role as a key member of our investment team here at Anzu,” said David Michael, managing partner at Anzu Partners. “He has emerged as a leader in the venture capital landscape due to the combination of deep technical expertise and business savvy that he brings to the table. Unlike many others in the space, he is able to utilize his technical background to identify market opportunities and perform diligence on deeply complex companies. In the last year alone, he has led or supported at least five new investments, and helped secure additional financing for several existing portfolio companies.”

Jimmy began his career as a Hardware Engineer and Researcher at Qualcomm, where he developed advanced memory technologies and sensors for low-power computing and IoT devices. He joined Anzu Partners in 2017 and has built an investment portfolio with an impressive set of hardware, cleantech, and life sciences technology companies that are poised to address major global issues. He has worked closely with the team at Niron Magnetics, who developed a rare-earth free magnet that can help address the crisis surrounding critical materials and the push toward further electrification. His work has helped secure additional financing for Niron, including investments from Western Digital Capital, Volvo Cars Tech Fund and Volta Energy Technologies.

Jimmy played a significant role in building Anzu Partners’ San Diego presence and as a University of California, San Diego alumni, where he earned his B.S./M.S. degrees in Materials Physics and his Ph.D. in Materials Science and Engineering, he has remained active in the local business and technology community. He also led an investment in and has worked closely with UCSD spinout South 8 Technologies, which is working to make safer, higher-performance lithium-ion batteries. Jimmy’s global investment activity has also resulted in two companies forming U.S. headquarters in San Diego, including biotech company, ImmunoScape and scientific computing company, Liquid Instruments.

“It has been such an incredible experience to work with the brilliant team at Anzu over the last few years,” said Jimmy Kan, partner at Anzu Partners. “With the mentorship and hands-on collaboration with portfolio companies, there is no better place for technologists to grow their business acumen and investment capabilities, all while working towards a great mission of supporting entrepreneurs who have developed breakthrough technologies.”

To learn more about Anzu Partners, please visit https://anzupartners.com/.

About Anzu Partners

Anzu Partners is an investment firm that focuses on industrial and life science technology companies with the potential to transform their industries. Anzu works with entrepreneurs to develop and commercialize technological innovations by providing capital alongside deep expertise in business development, market positioning, intellectual property, global connectivity, and operations. For more information, please visit https://anzupartners.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005218/en/

CONTACT: Media

Kalyn Kolek

kos@anzupartners.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS CALIFORNIA FLORIDA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCE CONSULTING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES SCIENCE OTHER SCIENCE

SOURCE: Anzu Partners

PUB: 07/26/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 09:03 AM