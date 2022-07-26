ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Vacasa Releases Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home for 2022

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cd8X4_0gtE4zHu00

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Vacasa, North America’s leading vacation rental management platform, released its fifth annual Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home report today. Each year, the company ranks its top 25 markets* to purchase a vacation home based on capitalization (cap) rate, or rate of return on your investment. The report ranking also factors key data points, including median home sale price and annual gross rental revenue, to help guide buyers to markets that have an attractive investment profile and are vacation rental friendly.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005243/en/

A Vacasa vacation rental in Lake Anna, Virginia, the number one market on this year’s Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home. (Photo: Business Wire)

“According to a recent analysis by Redfin, global market conditions are reportedly slowing home sales after years of historically high demand and low inventory. As a result, the real estate market is stabilizing and allowing prospective buyers to search for the right home with less pressure than they may have experienced a year or two ago,” said Vacasa’s Senior Director of Real Estate Daned Kirkham. “The ever-changing real estate market highlights the importance of having an agent who specializes in vacation rental destinations and homes to help buyers select the best investment.”

According to this year’s report, buyers should consider vacation homes in waterfront destinations as the vast majority of markets are waterfront or water adjacent, including this year’s number one destination, Lake Anna, Virginia. Demand for waterfront properties has been reflected in Vacasa data throughout the past year. The 2022 Vacation Rental Buyer Report revealed that short-term rental buyers are most interested in beach markets, up 10% over 2021. On the guest side this sentiment also rings true: sunny beaches dominated the 10 most-searched cities in Vacasa’s 2022 Vacation Rental Search Report.

However, not all of the 2022 markets are beachy (or new!). A handful of repeat locations from the 2021 Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home report also made the 2022 list, in addition to newcomers like Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona; Sylva, North Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee; representing popular desert, urban and mountain destinations among buyers.

To view Vacasa’s full Top 25 Best Places to Buy a Vacation Home report, click HERE.

*Our Methodology

To determine its ranking of top vacation rental markets, Vacasa analyzed home sales and vacation rental performance data from the last twelve months for vacation destinations throughout the country where Vacasa and its licensed subsidiaries manage at least 50 units, half of which that have been under Vacasa’s management for at least 12 months and there are 250+ non-Vacasa managed vacation rentals. To determine average gross rental income (homeowner revenue made from bookings, excluding any fees) for a market, we averaged actual performance data for Vacasa managed units in the past 12 months and adjusted that number to reflect assumed usage by the owner. To calculate average cap rate, we considered the averages of the following in each market: property taxes, utilities, insurance, and property management fees.

About Vacasa

Vacasa is the leading vacation rental management platform in North America, transforming the vacation rental experience by integrating purpose-built technology with expert local and national teams. Homeowners enjoy earning significant incremental income on one of their most valuable assets, delivered by the company’s unmatched technology that adjusts rates in real time to maximize revenue. Guests can relax comfortably in Vacasa’s 35,000+ homes across more than 400 destinations in North America, Belize and Costa Rica, knowing that 24/7 support is just a phone call away. In addition to enabling guests to search, discover and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App, Vacasa provides valuable, professionally managed inventory to top channel partners, including Airbnb, Booking.com and Vrbo.

For more information, visit https://www.vacasa.com/press.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005243/en/

CONTACT: Molly Craft

molly.craft@vacasa.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA OREGON

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY SOFTWARE INTERNET LODGING DESTINATIONS VACATION TRAVEL RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Vacasa

PUB: 07/26/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 09:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The Best Fall Vacations in the U.S.

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Contrary to what your Instagram feed may lead you to believe, you don’t actually have to leave the country for...
TRAVEL
mansionglobal.com

Side-by-Side Penthouses in Miami Beach List for Combined $45 Million

Two penthouses in Miami Beach, Fla., are hitting the market for a total of $45 million. Two penthouses in Miami Beach, Fla., are hitting the market for a total of $45 million. The seller is Caryl Englander. Married to hedge-fund titan Israel Englander, Ms. Englander is a photographer and chairman of the board of the International Center of Photography in New York City, according to the center’s website.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vacation Rentals#Vacation Homes#Home Sales#Redfin
House Digest

What You Need To Know About HGTV's Renovation Island

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Have you ever dreamed of hopping on a plane and starting a new life on a tropical island? Well, on the show "Renovation Island," you can follow along as Bryan and Sarah Baeumler do just that. They pack up their lives and four children and head to South Andros, a lush island in The Bahamas. They've purchased a dilapidated beachside resort on a leap of faith. They plan to renovate the resort and turn it into secluded and luxurious accommodations for vacationers seeking relaxation.
TV & VIDEOS
Robb Report

This $12 Million Waterfront Mansion in the UK Is Like Living in a Luxury Lighthouse

Click here to read the full article. Lighthouses aren’t often associated with luxury, but that doesn’t mean they can’t inspire it. That’s the case, at least, for waterfront mansion across the pond that just hit the market. The singular 3-acre property, which Knight Frank has listed for £10 million ($12 million), occupies a prime position on North Devon’s coastline. Nestled between Saunton Sands and Baggy Point, the newly constructed manse is sited on a cliff overlooking the ocean below. Spanning 6,266 square feet, it offers five bedrooms, five baths and a seaside location that sets it apart from other properties on...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Economy
cntraveler.com

The Most Underrated European Cities, According to Seasoned Travelers

When it comes to European travel, popular cities like Paris and Rome tend to rise to the top of people’s itineraries. And while we wouldn’t dare tell travelers to skip some of the world’s most noteworthy cultural and culinary hubs, Europe is filled with surprising destinations that will far exceed your expectations—not only because you may never have considered them in the first place.
RETAIL
KCBS News Radio

Bay Area restaurant makes 2022 list of 'World's 50 Best'

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – A restaurant in the Bay Area's wine country has made the coveted 2022 list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants. , a three Michelin-starred farm-to-table experience in the heart of Healdsburg, was the only restaurant in the United States to make the list, proudly taking number 50 in the ranking.
HEALDSBURG, CA
Food & Wine

The Best Resort in Mexico Is Worth the Trip for the Mezcal Alone

One of the best artisanal mezcal collections in Mexico boasts spectacular ocean views that may include whales, depending on the day. Perched on the southernmost tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, the luxe Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal recently debuted its picturesque, open-air mezcal-drinking experience: the Agave Study at Peacock Alley. The property was just named the Best Resort in Mexico by Travel & Leisure, and I'd venture to say the mezcal alone (okay, and maybe the whales) makes it worth the trip.
TRAVEL
architecturaldigest.com

9 Private Islands You Can Book on Airbnb for Less Than $350 Per Night

Among the many great things you can experience at a beach—warm weather and cool water, to name a few—heaps of people isn’t one of them. Nothing ruins a day on the coast quite like a packed shoreline where there is barely room to spread out your towel.
TRAVEL
Robb Report

This $45 Million San Diego-Area Mansion Has Direct Access to a Killer Surfing Beach

Click here to read the full article. This coastal enclave in California lets you keep an eye on the swell at all times. A new single-level listing in the prestigious La Jolla Farms area offers a chance to be a part of the local surf scene, at least by proxy. The $45 million seaside home has direct access to the shore, but it’s by no means a beach shack. Known as the Oasis, it features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, seven garage spaces and 6,834 square feet of living space. The secluded sanctuary is set forward on a bluff, meaning passersby can’t...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy