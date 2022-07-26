Nylas Launches the Email by Nylas Stripe App, One of the First Companies Listed in the New Stripe App Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Nylas, the state-of-the-art CPaaS provider delivering communications APIs that power omnichannel engagement, workflow automation, and frictionless digital experiences, today announced the launch of its Email by Nylas Stripe App. As one of the inaugural applications in Stripe’s new App Marketplace, the Email by Nylas app allows users to send and view emails across all providers, from both shared and private accounts, within the Stripe dashboard. This eliminates the need to juggle multiple tools while ensuring more efficient and personalized customer interactions and experiences.

“Real-time communications is key to delivering best-in-class customer service and experiences. When this data is locked away in siloes it can be incredibly difficult to provide an engaging and modern customer experience that is required to drive customer loyalty and satisfaction. We believe that our Email by Nylas app will help all Stripe customers feel more empowered and efficient in their work and when interacting with customers,” said Gleb Polyakov, Co-Founder & CEO, Nylas. “We’re honored to be one of the inaugural applications in the Stripe App Marketplace and are incredibly excited to see the impact APIs are having in democratizing payments, communications, and the way we interact and innovate in today’s digital-first world.”

By accessing Nylas from the Stripe App Marketplace, users can:

Create a single source of truth by providing a universal interface for all communications associated with shared and private email accounts. Stripe users can securely access rich customer data such as previous conversations, billing information, and details on previous orders or support issues – all without leaving the Stripe Dashboard.

Eliminate context switching by accessing email within the Stripe Dashboard; allowing users to send and receive emails across all major email providers without having to go back and forth between multiple tools and applications. Users can now send, receive, and forward emails to customers directly in order to improve efficiency, productivity, as well as decrease resolution times.

Leverage enterprise-grade deliverability by helping to ensure that emails are delivered into the user’s inbox and not the SPAM folder, while also adhering to global security standards and certifications including GDPR, FINRA, SOC 2, HIPAA, and many more.

What was once thought of as a nice-to-have, customer experience is now an integral part of the customer lifecycle and core to driving brand loyalty and revenue. According to research from Zendesk, nearly three out of five customers report that good customer service is vital for them to feel loyalty toward a brand. While Bain and Company found that increasing customer retention rates by just 5% can increase profits between 25% and 95%. The Email by Nylas app arms Stripe users with the modern tools and real-time data needed to deliver the best experience possible when communicating with customers.

Now, with more than 1,000 customers and 180,000 developers in more than 40 countries on its platform, Nylas is processing more than 12 billion API requests each day for companies like Salesloft, ClickUp, Dialpad, Crunchbase, Gartner, and Clio, which saved 12 months of engineering times and resources with the Nylas Email API.

About Nylas

Hundreds of thousands of developers around the world use Nylas to easily access communications data and put it to use quickly in order to inspire innovation, omnichannel customer engagement, and digital transformation and experiences at scale. With Nylas, developers at innovative companies like Upwork, Wix, Freshworks, Lever, Dialpad, and Ceridian get universal access to rich communications data, intuitive APIs, open-source UX components, advanced AI/ML-based high-volume ETL capabilities, and comprehensive security features to create meaningful and innovative products, workflows, and experiences for customers and employees.

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for business. Million of companies — from the world’s largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups — use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

