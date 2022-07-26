ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy’s and Akwaaba Inns Launch Limited Edition Home Designs for the Hotel Collection®

 2 days ago
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Macy’s (NYSE: M) today announced the launch of Akwaaba Inns for Hotel Collection ®, a limited-edition assortment created for Macy’s of functional and fashionable home and décor pieces curated by Monique Greenwood, founder and CEO of Akwaaba Inns. From curating the pages of glossy magazines to launching an empire of boutique inns around the country, Monique has an eye for distinctive design. The Akwaaba Inns for Hotel Collection designs feature an expansive range of bedding, pillows, throws, duvets, bath towels, robes, slippers, and tabletop items, including glass wear and serving trays. The items allow customers to own their style by showcasing their self-expression while treating themselves like guests in their own homes. Prices range from $22.99-$259.99, and the line is now on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s nationwide.

Macy’s launches Akwaaba Inns for Hotel Collection®, a limited-edition home and décor line curated by Monique Greenwood, founder and CEO of Akwaaba Inns. Created for Macy’s and featuring an expansive range of bedding, pillows, throws, duvets, bath towels, robes, slippers, and tabletop items, including glass wear and serving trays, the line is available now on macys.com, Macy’s mobile app and at select Macy’s stores nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’m overjoyed to offer style-conscious consumers everywhere the kind of sumptuous bed and bath items and elegant tabletop pieces that lead to unforgettable experiences, which is what we’re all about at Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns,” said Monique Greenwood, Founder and CEO of Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns. “This collaboration with Macy’s is the manifestation of a vision-board goal I’ve had for nearly eight years.”

Monique is personally driven to help people live their best lives—“no putting joy on layaway or waiting for guests to come or for a special occasion to pull out the good stuff.” Akwaaba Inns for Hotel Collection is about simple self-indulgence that will inspire customers to celebrate their individuality and personal style through Monique’s curated pieces. From tea sets for one to the chic personal bedside carafe for late-night hydration that make the plastic water bottle obsolete, the bold design ideas in the collection are matched by gutsy geometric patterns and textures in bedding featuring natural fabrics and earthy hues, all conspiring to create an organic “global meets modern luxe” vibe.

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with Akwaaba Inns and Monique who brings her unique style to this beautiful home decor edition of the Hotel Collection,” said Stephanie Muehlhausen, Senior Fashion Director, Home, Macy’s. “As part of our social purpose platform, Mission Every One , we are committed to partnering with diverse designers and using Macy’s platform to showcase their talents. This latest collaboration will provide our customers with more modern choices to express their personal style at home.”

About Macy’s

Macy’s, the largest retail brand of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) serves as the style source for generations of customers. With one of the nation’s largest e-commerce platforms powered by macys.com and mobile app, paired with a nationwide network of stores, Macy’s delivers the most convenient and seamless shopping experience, offering great values in apparel, home, beauty, accessories and more. Macy’s gives customers even more ways to shop and own their style through an off-price assortment at Macy’s Backstage and at our highly curated and smaller store format, Market by Macy’s. Each year, Macy’s provides millions with unforgettable experiences through Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® and Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® and helps our customers celebrate special moments, big and small. We’re guided by our purpose – to create a brighter future with bold representation that empowers more voice, choice and ownership for our colleagues, customers, and communities.

About Akwaaba Inns

Akwaaba Bed and Breakfast Inns has been spoiling guests with ol’-fashioned hospitality and modern-day amenities for nearly three decades. Founded by Monique Greenwood in Brooklyn, NY, the award-winning hospitality collection has had locations in New Orleans, Cape May, Washington, DC, Philadelphia and The Pocono Mountains, in addition to its Brooklyn headquarters inn. Historic, architecturally-rich mansions become the backdrop for luxury lodging and unforgettable events, where ALL guests can see their beauty reflected in stylish, safe spaces and find comfort in favorite, familiar foods and affirming, inspired affairs.

About Monique Greenwood

From humble beginnings, Monique Greenwood, a first-generation college grad, has never played small. She made her childhood dream of becoming editor-in-chief of Essence magazine a reality, then took the hospitality industry by storm when she launched Akwaaba Bed & Breakfast Inns in 1995. In addition, the boot-strapping entrepreneur developed a retail strip in her beloved Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, where all the shops are owned by local residents. The author of the best-selling book, “Having What Matters (Harper Collins),” Monique was also the inaugural John H. Johnson Endowed Chair of Entrepreneurship at Howard University, her alma mater. What’s more, Monique and her Pocono Mountains inn—The Mansion at Noble Lane, a former F.W. Woolworth estate--were the subject of her reality TV series called Checked Inn on Oprah’s OWN network. For more information visit: https://www.akwaaba.com/ and follow all social media platforms as @akwaabainns.

