New Study: Hinge Health Reduced Acute Pain by 73% Per Participant

Today, Hinge Health released a new peer-reviewed study, published in JMIR Rehabilitation and Assistive Technologies, that demonstrated a 73% reduction in acute pain among its Digital MSK Clinic participants at 12 weeks. The joint study with University of California, San Francisco and University of Rhode Island researchers examined pain and function outcomes at 3, 6, and 12 weeks for those with acute and subacute pain. Participants took part in Hinge Health’s Digital MSK Clinic acute program, which included video visits with physical therapists, exercise therapy, and educational articles, and were compared to a nonparticipant group.

Among the findings, the authors note that the magnitude of pain improvement was significantly higher for the participant group, and there were statistically significant associations between the Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic program and meaningful functional improvement.

Key outcomes demonstrating the effectiveness of Hinge Health’s approach include:

Acute and subacute pain improvement: At the end of the 12-week study, Hinge Health participants reported a 73% pain reduction and a 2x lower pain score compared to nonparticipants.

At the end of the 12-week study, Hinge Health participants reported a 73% pain reduction and a 2x lower pain score compared to nonparticipants. Significant functional improvement over nonparticipants: 77.8% of participants reported meaningful functional improvement at 12 weeks, an increase ​​from 54% at 3 weeks and 67% at 6 weeks for study participants. These substantial increases come in over nonparticipants reporting 39% at 3 weeks, 53% at 6 weeks, and 53% at 12 weeks.

“We’re proud of the results of this study, as they demonstrate the greatest pain improvement outcome for acute injuries in the digital MSK care industry,” said Dr. Jeff Krauss, chief medical officer, Hinge Health. “These findings contribute to the growing evidence base, and our long-held beliefs, that the holistic, clinically-validated care provided in the Digital MSK Clinic is vital in driving better outcomes for those who suffer from acute or chronic pain.”

The majority of medically treated injuries in the U.S. are MSK injuries. 1 in 3 MSK injuries are from slips, trips, and falls, with more than half of the remaining injuries stemming from traumatic events, like a car accident. Without appropriate care, acute pain from injuries can lead to disability. MSK conditions are the leading cause of disability in the U.S.

The results of this acute pain study align with published studies for Hinge Health’s chronic pain program, including a large-scale 10,000-participant study, three randomized controlled trials, and a study on long-term outcomes.

Hinge Health is building the world’s most patient-centered Digital Musculoskeletal (MSK) Clinic™. It is now the leading Digital MSK Clinic, used by four in five employers and 90% of health plans with a digital MSK solution. Hinge Health reduces MSK pain, surgeries, and opioid use by pairing advanced wearable sensors and computer vision technology with a comprehensive clinical care team of physical therapists, physicians, and board-certified health coaches. Hinge Health’s HingeConnect integrates with 1 million + in-person providers and enables real-time interventions for elective MSK surgeries, driving proven medical claims reduction. Available to millions of members, Hinge Health is widely trusted by leading organizations, including Land O’Lakes, L.L. Bean, Salesforce, Self-Insured Schools of California, Southern Company, State of New Jersey, US Foods, and Verizon. Learn more at http://www.hingehealth.com.

