Arkansas Governor Brings Two Policy Experts to Lineup in Upcoming Thought Leadership Summit

Two prominent leaders will join Gov. Asa Hutchinson, at the inaugural “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” in Bentonville on Oct. 19 . Dr. Kori Schake and Klon Kitchen, both senior fellows at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), will be featured with other thought leaders and policy makers at the summit to discuss practical, actionable ideas and policies to address major issues being faced by the United States.

Dr. Schake currently works as the director of foreign and defense policy studies at AEI, and she has more than 30 years of experience at major universities, institutes, and in the United States government. She has authored five books on foreign and domestic issues and has been widely published in policy journals and major media, including CNN.com, Foreign Affairs , Politico , The New York Times , and The Wall Street Journal . After earning her PhD and Master of Arts in government and politics from the University of Maryland, Dr. Schake went on to serve at the United States Department of Defense, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the National Security Council and various academic institutions such as Johns Hopkins University. She also worked as a senior advisor for the McCain-Palin presidential campaign in 2008.

Kitchen’s primary role at AEI is researching how emerging technologies are shaping modern statecraft, intelligence, and warfighting, while also focusing on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, robotics, and quantum sciences. Before his career at AEI, he served as director of the Heritage Foundation’s Center for Technology and as a national security adviser to Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska. Kitchen also was a member of the US Intelligence Community for more than 15 years.

“Dr. Schake and Mr. Kitchen are two excellent additions to ‘America Leads,’ as they both have careers full of front-line experience in not only researching foreign and domestic issues, but in making practical recommendations that have helped shape policy,” said Gov. Hutchinson. “We look forward to having them join other leaders in discussing national security issues and other challenges facing our nation.”

“America Leads: An Ideas Summit” will be held at the Momentary, a contemporary art space for visual, performing, and culinary arts that is a satellite to Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, in Bentonville, Ark. The summit is hosted by America Strong and Free, Inc., an education and advocacy organization. More information regarding event details, additional panelists, guest speakers and tickets will be announced soon.

