ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Cegid Enters Into a Definitive Agreement to Combine With Grupo Primavera

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Cegid, a global leading provider of cloud business management solutions for finance (treasury, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to combine with Grupo Primavera, a leading cloud business management software platform in the Iberia region. The all-share transaction creates a strong business management software provider in Iberia and accelerates Cegid’s international expansion, valuing the combined company at approximately €6.8 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005606/en/

The combination of Cegid and Grupo Primavera underscores Cegid’s position as a strong provider of cloud-based management solutions. Building on Cegid’s Retail and Tax offerings in Iberia that were augmented significantly with leading Human Resources solutions by the acquisition of Meta4 in 2019 and the more recent acquisition of VisualTime, the addition of Grupo Primavera firmly establishes Cegid’s leadership in Iberia and offers exciting expansion opportunities for Grupo Primavera through Cegid’s presence in Latin America.

Upon close, Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, will remain the majority shareholder of the combined company. Oakley Capital, which created Grupo Primavera through a series of twelve acquisitions and is its majority shareholder, will join KKR and AltaOne as minority shareholders in Cegid. Together, these shareholders will partner with Cegid CEO Pascal Houillon, Grupo Primavera CEO Santiago Solanas, and the rest of the management team in Cegid’s next phase of growth.

Grupo Primavera started its journey in 2019 when Oakley acquired Ekon as a standalone platform and partnered with a top management team, led by Santiago Solanas, to execute an ambitious buy and build strategy including the transformative acquisition of Primavera BSS in 2021. Through acquisitions and significant investment in product innovation and talent, Grupo Primavera has performed well ahead of its business plan, becoming Iberia’s largest software platform in just three years and now further building out its offering through the combination with Cegid.

Grupo Primavera currently has 800 employees based in five countries, serves 165,000 paying customers, and delivered €76 million of revenue in 2021. The company offers a wide range of cloud-based software solutions covering Invoicing, Accounting, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). These offerings serve small businesses and mid-market segments across Spain, Portugal, and Africa, with a particularly strong footprint among accounting professionals. Together, Grupo Primavera and Cegid will have pro forma revenue in the Iberia region of more than €150 million this year.

Pascal Houillon, Chief Executive Officer of Cegid, said, “Joining forces with Grupo Primavera is an immense opportunity for both companies and our respective clients. Like Cegid, Grupo Primavera offers useful and innovative solutions to partners and customers in the cloud, and has achieved impressive growth specifically across Spain, Portugal, and Africa. We share an inspiring vision for the future driven by continuous product and technology innovation, and Cegid is fully committed to investing in the combined company’s continued growth. We look forward to working closely with Santiago and the talented team at Grupo Primavera to bring value to a more global customer base.”

Santiago Solanas, Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Primavera, said, “We are strongly aligned with Cegid’s vision and ambition and have long admired the company. Like Cegid, we have an entrepreneurial and passionate culture with a focus on product excellence, a commitment to customers, and an exciting vision for growth. This is a powerful partnership that will allow us to combine resources and expertise, bringing customers new products and continued innovation, as well as building on our proven track record to expand and integrate new talent and approaches to market needs. Both Cegid and Grupo Primavera share a mission to grow our ecosystem and to offer our combined customers, channel partners, colleagues, and communities renewed value.”

Christian Lucas, Co-Head of Silver Lake EMEA and Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Cegid, said, “Through our investment and strategic development executed since 2016, Cegid has become a pan European and global player with strong positions in multiple geographies including France, Spain, and Portugal, with important market presence in 12 other countries and selling in more than 130 countries. We are excited about the growth prospects of the combined group and by the creation of the Iberian market leader in the business software space, reinforcing Cegid’s existing position on a broader global scale. The market for digitisation solutions in the European mid-market, namely through financial management software, is large and growing meaningfully, and the combined company will be uniquely positioned to capitalize on this opportunity as it continues to expand.”

Oakley Capital Founder and Managing Partner Peter Dubens, said, “In partnership with Oakley, Grupo Primavera has grown to become a leading player in the Iberian market for business software. Now under the stewardship of both highly experienced management teams and committed shareholders, Cegid and Grupo Primavera are poised to accelerate a global growth strategy with a focus on market expansion and cross sell opportunities. We look forward to being a part of this new chapter for both companies and the significant potential that lies ahead.”

Upon closing of the transaction, Mr. Solanas and his entire management team will join Cegid, with Mr. Solanas reporting directly to Mr. Houillon.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2022, and as is customary, remains subject to the information and consultation processes of the relevant employee representative bodies in accordance with applicable laws.

About Grupo Primavera

Grupo Primavera is an independent business software platform in the Iberian market that offers a wide range of cloud-based software solutions covering invoicing, accounting, payroll and Enterprise Resources Planning Software (ERP). These offerings serve a broad spectrum of customer sizes with focus on entrepreneurs, SMB and mid-market segments across Spain, Portugal and Africa, together with a strong footprint in accountants. The group began its activity in 2019, backed by British private equity firm Oakley Capital, with the acquisition of Ekon and the creation of a strong management team led by Santiago Solanas. With that team, Oakley acquired 11 further companies, including the transformative acquisition of Primavera BSS in 2021, to form the newly enlarged Grupo Primavera, which also includes Billage, Club del Asesor, Contasimple, Diez Software GSE, Professional Software (ProSoft) and Profiture in Spain, and Cloudware, Eticadata, Valuekeep and Yet in Portugal.

With a philosophy of constant innovation and its strategy of growing by growing its entire ecosystem, Grupo Primavera had a turnover of 76 million euros in 2021, has 165,000 paying customers, including 24,000 accounting firms, and is supported by a network of 500 partners in Spain and Portugal.

For more information: https://grupoprimavera.com/en

About Cegid

Cegid is a leading provider of cloud business management solutions for finance (treasury, tax, ERP), human resources (payroll, talent management), CPAs, retail and entrepreneurial sectors. With a solid full cloud business model, Cegid provides long-term commitment to its customers, superior and distinctive experiences and helps companies of all sizes accelerate their digital business transformation, locally and worldwide. Cegid combines a forward-looking and pragmatic approach of the business with strong capacity to innovate, an in-depth expertise in new technologies and an understanding of regulations and compliance. In today’s rapidly changing world, Cegid makes more possible by helping customers unleash their potential thanks to innovative and purposeful business solutions.

Bolstered by its strong international ambition and reach, Cegid has 3,600 employees and sells its solutions in 130 countries. Cegid reported Revenues of €632 million in 2021. Pascal Houillon has been the CEO since March 2017.

For more information: www.cegid.com/en

Follow Cegid on social networks:

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005606/en/

CONTACT: Media contact:Agence Proches

Kelly Martin

equipecegid@agenceproches.com

+33 (0)6 63 52 94 74Agence Proches

Olga Tess

equipecegid@agenceproches.com

+33 (0)6 69 61 80 77Cegid - Head of Press relations

Nathalie Fournier-Christol

nfournierchristol@cegid.com

+33 (0)6 49 23 83 14

KEYWORD: AFRICA EUROPE LATIN AMERICA FRANCE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE ACCOUNTING INTERNET PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BUSINESS FINTECH DATA MANAGEMENT PAYMENTS TECHNOLOGY DIGITAL CASH MANAGEMENT/DIGITAL ASSETS HUMAN RESOURCES CONSULTING

SOURCE: Cegid

PUB: 07/26/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 09:02 AM

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Influencer Marketing Firm Ykone Gets New Owner, Makes Push in the U.S.

MILAN — European leading influencer marketing firm Ykone has changed hands and plans to push further in the U.S. Saudi Arabian company BinDawood Holding Co. acquired an 80.5 percent stake in the company through its wholly owned subsidiary, Future Technology Retail, a technology and retail solutions investment company, nabbing the 70 percent stake owned by TF1 Group, a French leader in content production, publishing and distribution, and the other 10.5 percent interest from minority investors.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Santander CIB, SAP Team to Digitize Transaction Banking

Santander Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB) announced Tuesday (July 26) that it has entered a new strategic partnership with SAP Spain, aiming to boost digitalization across Global Transaction Banking services by stimulating co-innovation. Specifically, the partnership will focus on solutions around the concept of invisible banking, improving client-to-bank connectivity and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Enterprise Software#Human Capital Management#Erp#Human Resources#Visualtime#Oakley Capital
The Associated Press

Crown Bioscience Appoints Michael Prosser as Chief Business Officer and Illustrates Further Investment in Commercial Leadership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Aviation Capital Group LLC (“ACG”) announced the delivery of one new Airbus A321neo aircraft on long-term lease to JetSMART, as part of a three-aircraft sale and lease back transaction between ACG and JetSMART. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006079/en/ Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One A321neo to JetSMART (Photo: Business Wire)
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts.com

Algorand CEO Exits Blockchain Payments Company

The chief executive of blockchain company Algorand has stepped down, and the company’s chief operating officer will take his place. As the Boston firm said in a news release Wednesday (July 27), W. Sean Ford has been named Algorand’s interim CEO, replacing outgoing Chief Executive G. Steven Kokinos, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Kokonis is set to remain with Algorand as a senior advisor until the middle of next year.
FIFA
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Lloyds Looks to Buy More FinTechs; Helu.io Raises $10M

Lloyds Banking Group is considering acquiring more FinTechs to boost its digital capabilities. CEO Charlie Nunn said the company — which recently purchased wealth platform Embark Group and protection firm Cavendish Online — will “definitely continue to look” at future acquisitions. Helu.io, a budgeting and financial...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Small Business
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Software
The Associated Press

Genius Group Edtech arm, GeniusU, named a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in KPMG Report

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- GeniusU, the Edtech arm of Genius Group (NYSE American: GNS), has been named as a Singapore Top 10 Emerging Giant in the KPMG & HSBC “Emerging Giants in Asia Pacific 2022” Report. The businesses listed in the report have been identified as those that will make a lasting impact on the global business landscape over the next decade. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005437/en/ KPMG GeniusU (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Sequoia backs fintech Dbank in maiden Pakistan investment

Islamabad-headquartered startup Dbank said on Thursday it has raised $17.6 million in a seed round, the largest in Pakistan, co-led by Sequoia Capital Southeast Asia, the recently unveiled $1 billion fund, and Kleiner Perkins. Brazil’s neobank Nubank, Askari Bank, Rayn also participated in the round, the Pakistani startup said.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Crypto Fund Variant Commits $450M to Backing Web3, DeFi Projects

Cryptocurrency fund Variant is committing $450 million to invest in builders of the user-owned web: a $150 million seed fund and a $300 million opportunity fund that will back “projects with demonstrated traction from our portfolio and beyond,” according to a Thursday (July 28) company press release. As...
MARKETS
pymnts

PaaS Startup mx51 Raises $52.5M to Expand Global Footprint

Payments-as-a-service (PaaS) platform mx51 has secured $32.5 million in a Series B funding round, according to a press release on Thursday (July 28). The funding will be used to expand its global footprint as the startup works to help banks, acquirers and merchants stay up to date on payments technology.
BUSINESS
financefeeds.com

Huobi gets regulatory nod to offer crypto trading in UAE

Huobi, the world’s sixth-largest crypto exchange by trading volume, had been given a provisional virtual assets licence by the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), which was set up earlier this year to regulate the industry. The licence will allow Huobi to participate in Dubai’s fast-growing digital assets ecosystem...
MARKETS
The Next Web

Egypt’s booming startup scene is becoming the gateway to MENA

In the last few years, Egypt’s startup ecosystem has become one of the most vibrant on the continent, presenting rapid growth potential for the near future. According to a recent report by Startup Genome, Cairo, the country’s bustling capital, marked an overall increase of 60% in VC funding rounds over the past five years, and in 2021, saw a 156% increase in total VC funding rounds compared to 2020.
WORLD
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy