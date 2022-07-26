ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Former Shopify, Stitch Fix, Salesforce Engineering Executive Cathy Polinsky Joins DataGrail as CTO, and Sales Veteran Sam East Is Named CRO

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IpO6v_0gtE4pSe00

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced that Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. Sales leader Sam East also joined the company. He will serve as CRO, further advancing DataGrail into its next phase of growth by helping to scale the company to reach new enterprises, markets, and industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005437/en/

Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. (Photo: Business Wire)

Polinsky previously served as VP of Engineering at Shopify, after spending four years as CTO at Stitch Fix. Prior to Stitch Fix, she served seven years at Salesforce, her last two and a half as SVP/VP of Engineering, Enterprise Search. Polinsky rose through the engineering ranks at other industry leaders as well, including Yahoo!, Oracle, and Amazon. Her wealth of experience, particularly in developing systems that allow for the customization consumers want while respecting their fundamental privacy rights, will prove invaluable as the company continues to extend its capabilities to ensure that all data housed across third-party applications and internal systems can be seamlessly managed.

“There is a fine line between delivering a highly personalized experience that delights consumers and one that violates their wishes. Unfortunately, once consumer trust is lost, it is very difficult to regain, which ends in fractured relationships between customers and businesses,” said Polinsky. “I have been fortunate to be part of companies that are good stewards of data, but as more and more SaaS apps are adopted, the privacy issues become more complex. Even companies with the very best intentions and practices may struggle with people’s inherent right to data privacy. DataGrail helps manage an intricate and expansive ecosystem of data with a solution that every company needs.”

East most recently served as CRO for Sendoso. He is known for successfully building and managing early-stage sales teams through company maturity. With more than 25 years of sales leadership experience in both the UK and U.S., East has led revenue teams for companies including Entelo, ClearSide, LoopNet, and more.

“There is an unprecedented opportunity for DataGrail,” said East. “Several market drivers are coalescing to drive demand as companies grapple with how to respect their customers’ right to privacy while still running a business during a period of immense and rapid regulatory change. An increasing number of companies are unlocking new value and can free up internal resources through the comprehensive automated data privacy management that the DataGrail platform provides.”

Polinsky and East round out a stellar management team poised to meet the challenges of today’s evolving data privacy landscape. DataGrail powers data privacy management for the world’s most trusted companies, including Overstock, Dexcom, Revolve, and Databricks, so that these companies can handle consumers’ personal information with respect and in full compliance with state, pending federal, and global regulations. DataGrail’s fully automated solution currently integrates with more than 1,300 SaaS applications as well as companies’ own internal systems to make identification and management of customer data simple.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Cathy and Sam have joined our team,” said DataGrail Founder and CEO Daniel Barber. “They are gifted professionals who share our belief that data privacy is a human right. Together, we can transform data privacy in ways that benefit both businesses and consumers.”

www.datagrail.io.

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the privacy platform brands rely on to build customer trust and transparency. Our easy-to-use platform enables brands to automate data subject requests and gain control of their data, so they can stay compliant with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. With 1300+ pre-built connections with popular apps and infrastructure, the DataGrail Integration Network is the first of its kind to detect shadow IT that may contain personal data, ensuring the most accurate data foundation. DataGrail services millions of consumers, through companies like Overstock, Dexcom, Databricks, Outreach, and has 4.8/5 stars on G2. DataGrail is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Felicis, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Operator Collective, HubSpot, Okta Ventures, Next47 and American Express Ventures. Visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005437/en/

Amber Moore

GMK Communications for DataGrail

amber@gmkcommunications.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS ONLINE PRIVACY TECHNOLOGY SECURITY ELECTRONIC COMMERCE SOFTWARE INTERNET DATA MANAGEMENT RETAIL ONLINE RETAIL

SOURCE: DataGrail

PUB: 07/26/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 09:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
MarketRealist

Who Owns 23andMe? Company Accused of Selling Users' Data

U.S. Representative Jason Crow of Colorado, who's also a member of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee, has cautioned people against sharing their health data with companies like 23andMe. Who owns 23andMe and does the company sell users' data?. Article continues below advertisement. 23andMe is a human genome company that was...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Black Enterprise

Microsoft For Startups Lists Seven Keys For Building A Successful Startup

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a revolution for Black Americans, with thousands starting businesses in everything from food to haircare products to clothing. To help Black entrepreneurs, Microsoft has created a platform to empower and assist startup founders at every stage. AfroTech reports the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub is a digital platform connecting entrepreneurs and business owners with resources, mentorship, and digital tools to help on the journey from an idea to a thriving business.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

HR automation platform Omni wants to be the ‘Rippling of Southeast Asia’

The startup announced today it is coming out of stealth mode with $2.4 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round co-led by Alpha JWC Ventures and Picus Capital, with participation from FEBE Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Ratio Ventures and Frances Kang at Horizons Ventures. It also included investment from angel investors including former executives at U.S. HR software firms Namely and Ultimate Software.
SOFTWARE
The Associated Press

Zeta Announces Promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of CRM

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA), a cloud-based marketing technology company that empowers enterprises to acquire, grow, and retain customers more efficiently, today announced the promotion of Matthew Mobley to President of Customer Relationship Management (CRM). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006019/en/ Matthew Mobley was promoted to President of CRM at Zeta Global. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Butlr lands new cash to put people-detecting sensors in the office

Deng asserts that many companies are flying blind when it comes to real estate. While they added heads during the pandemic, they now face economic headwinds that could — or already have — prompted hiring freezes and layoffs. With the lack of clarity on whether they should lease more space, reduce their footprint, use co-working spaces or all of the above, Deng said, it’s resulting in paused construction and office redesigns as companies figure how to accommodate employees’ needs while cutting costs.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Privacy#Cro#Online Privacy#Salesforce Engineering#Cto#Sales Veteran#Oracle
The Associated Press

Crown Bioscience Appoints Michael Prosser as Chief Business Officer and Illustrates Further Investment in Commercial Leadership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
pymnts

PayPal’s Jim Magats Named CEO of MX

Open finance company MX has named former PayPal executive Jim Magats as its CEO. Magats will begin his new role Aug. 17, following 18 years at PayPal, according to a Thursday (July 28) press release. He will also join the MX board of directors. “Jim Magats brings a wealth of...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Associated Press

FINEOS and New York Life Group Benefit Solutions Issue Digital Transformation Case Study

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- The FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ), a leading global provider of end-to-end SaaS core systems, in partnership with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions 1 (Group Benefit Solutions), today released a case study detailing how the companies merged their vision to create a modern, component-based full employee benefits core insurance system, the FINEOS AdminSuite. The case study, “New York Life Group Benefit Solutions: Core Administration System Total Digital Transformation,” tells the story of the journey that started with the selection of FINEOS to manage disability insurance claims and continues today, making Group Benefit Solutions future-ready with the first purpose-built SaaS core system for employee benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005165/en/ Kristina Welke, Head of Product at New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
Variety

Paramount Settles Insurance Suit Over ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Delays

Click here to read the full article. Paramount has reached a confidential settlement with Chubb, its insurer, over claims arising from repeated COVID-19 production delays on “Mission: Impossible 7.” The studio sued in August 2021, alleging that the insurer was trying to limit its losses to just $1 million. Paramount alleged that it was owed far more than that, and that the COVID-19 shutdowns should have triggered a cast insurance coverage with a $100 million limit. The two sides were set to begin mediation of the dispute on Thursday. But on Wednesday, they filed a notice in federal court indicating they had...
BUSINESS
CNBC

GE posts higher earnings on recovery in aviation industry

General Electric on Tuesday surprised Wall Street with higher quarterly profit and positive cash flow as recovery in the aviation industry drove up its jet engine business, sending its shares higher in premarket trade. The Boston-based industrial conglomerate reiterated that its full-year results were on track to come in at...
INCOME TAX
pymnts.com

Algorand CEO Exits Blockchain Payments Company

The chief executive of blockchain company Algorand has stepped down, and the company’s chief operating officer will take his place. As the Boston firm said in a news release Wednesday (July 27), W. Sean Ford has been named Algorand’s interim CEO, replacing outgoing Chief Executive G. Steven Kokinos, who is leaving to pursue other interests. Kokonis is set to remain with Algorand as a senior advisor until the middle of next year.
FIFA
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile to Collaborate with Paladin Cloud on Cloud Security

Paladin Cloud, a leader in open source cloud security, announced today that T-Mobile Ventures has participated in its $3.3M seed financing round. T-Mobile will collaborate with Paladin Cloud to equip developers with a powerful platform to detect, visualize and remediate key risks in their cloud environments.With Paladin Cloud, developers can continuously monitor their cloud services in real-time, leveraging best practice security policies in an open, connector-based architecture.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy