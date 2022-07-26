Former Shopify, Stitch Fix, Salesforce Engineering Executive Cathy Polinsky Joins DataGrail as CTO, and Sales Veteran Sam East Is Named CRO

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

DataGrail, a leading data privacy platform, today announced that Cathy Polinsky, formerly of Shopify, Stitch Fix, and Salesforce, will be DataGrail’s CTO, overseeing ongoing product development as the company continues to scale to meet the demands of modern data privacy management. Sales leader Sam East also joined the company. He will serve as CRO, further advancing DataGrail into its next phase of growth by helping to scale the company to reach new enterprises, markets, and industries.

Polinsky previously served as VP of Engineering at Shopify, after spending four years as CTO at Stitch Fix. Prior to Stitch Fix, she served seven years at Salesforce, her last two and a half as SVP/VP of Engineering, Enterprise Search. Polinsky rose through the engineering ranks at other industry leaders as well, including Yahoo!, Oracle, and Amazon. Her wealth of experience, particularly in developing systems that allow for the customization consumers want while respecting their fundamental privacy rights, will prove invaluable as the company continues to extend its capabilities to ensure that all data housed across third-party applications and internal systems can be seamlessly managed.

“There is a fine line between delivering a highly personalized experience that delights consumers and one that violates their wishes. Unfortunately, once consumer trust is lost, it is very difficult to regain, which ends in fractured relationships between customers and businesses,” said Polinsky. “I have been fortunate to be part of companies that are good stewards of data, but as more and more SaaS apps are adopted, the privacy issues become more complex. Even companies with the very best intentions and practices may struggle with people’s inherent right to data privacy. DataGrail helps manage an intricate and expansive ecosystem of data with a solution that every company needs.”

East most recently served as CRO for Sendoso. He is known for successfully building and managing early-stage sales teams through company maturity. With more than 25 years of sales leadership experience in both the UK and U.S., East has led revenue teams for companies including Entelo, ClearSide, LoopNet, and more.

“There is an unprecedented opportunity for DataGrail,” said East. “Several market drivers are coalescing to drive demand as companies grapple with how to respect their customers’ right to privacy while still running a business during a period of immense and rapid regulatory change. An increasing number of companies are unlocking new value and can free up internal resources through the comprehensive automated data privacy management that the DataGrail platform provides.”

Polinsky and East round out a stellar management team poised to meet the challenges of today’s evolving data privacy landscape. DataGrail powers data privacy management for the world’s most trusted companies, including Overstock, Dexcom, Revolve, and Databricks, so that these companies can handle consumers’ personal information with respect and in full compliance with state, pending federal, and global regulations. DataGrail’s fully automated solution currently integrates with more than 1,300 SaaS applications as well as companies’ own internal systems to make identification and management of customer data simple.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled that Cathy and Sam have joined our team,” said DataGrail Founder and CEO Daniel Barber. “They are gifted professionals who share our belief that data privacy is a human right. Together, we can transform data privacy in ways that benefit both businesses and consumers.”

About DataGrail

DataGrail is the privacy platform brands rely on to build customer trust and transparency. Our easy-to-use platform enables brands to automate data subject requests and gain control of their data, so they can stay compliant with regulations like GDPR, CCPA, and CPRA. With 1300+ pre-built connections with popular apps and infrastructure, the DataGrail Integration Network is the first of its kind to detect shadow IT that may contain personal data, ensuring the most accurate data foundation. DataGrail services millions of consumers, through companies like Overstock, Dexcom, Databricks, Outreach, and has 4.8/5 stars on G2. DataGrail is backed by leading VCs and strategic investors, including Felicis, Cloud Apps Capital Partners, Operator Collective, HubSpot, Okta Ventures, Next47 and American Express Ventures. Visit www.datagrail.io or follow DataGrail on Twitter and LinkedIn to learn more.

