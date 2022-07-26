CircleCI Launches Native Support for GitLab SaaS Enhancing Flexibility and Speed for Developers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

CircleCI, the leading continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI/CD) platform, today announced the general availability of support for GitLab SaaS customers. Now, joint customers can enjoy interoperability between tools from GitLab Inc., The One DevOps Platform for software innovation, and CircleCI.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005124/en/

Teams using GitLab SaaS can now build, test, and deploy on CircleCI, and access CircleCI’s most popular features. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Software development teams using GitLab can now build, test, and deploy on CircleCI, and access CircleCI’s industry-leading speed, automatic test-splitting, and the largest array of resource classes and compute options anywhere.

Founded in 2011, CircleCI has always been at the forefront of software development. Serving thousands of companies across the globe, CircleCI empowers its customers to take ideas to execution, at scale, by fine-tuning the development process from start to finish.

As nearly every company in every industry becomes software-based, the pace of change is set to increase. With this rapid growth comes more complexities, broadening the responsibilities and importance of developers and software teams.

“We are building a world where any change, anywhere in the software ecosystem, can be managed using CircleCI, giving software teams more confidence, choice, and control over their development and delivery processes,” said Jim Rose, CEO, CircleCI. “As part of this mission, we’ve worked hard to provide support to GitLab customers, and look forward to what they’ll build in collaboration with CircleCI.”

“At GitLab, we believe everyone can contribute, which is made possible by offering interoperability with industry peers like CircleCI,” said Nima Badiey, VP of Alliances, GitLab. “This integration allows easier migration paths for customers looking to leverage GitLab for source code management and more, further supporting GitLab’s mission to provide customers with modern solutions.”

With native support for GitLab SaaS, joint CircleCI and GitLab customers have access to:

GitLab-based triggers: Developers can decide when to trigger pipelines in CircleCI from GitLab forked merge requests, only merge requests, and commits for specific branches.

Developers can decide when to trigger pipelines in CircleCI from GitLab forked merge requests, only merge requests, and commits for specific branches. Enhanced permissions models: CircleCI’s new comprehensive permissions management allows security, DevOps, and developer teams to safeguard their configurations with confidence that other contributors will make changes only to their areas of focus.

CircleCI’s new comprehensive permissions management allows security, DevOps, and developer teams to safeguard their configurations with confidence that other contributors will make changes only to their areas of focus. Compatibility across toolchains: CircleCI connects with services developer teams already use like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Slack, Atlassian, and provides abilities to build on GitLab SaaS, GitHub, and Bitbucket.

CircleCI connects with services developer teams already use like Amazon Web Services (AWS), Slack, Atlassian, and provides abilities to build on GitLab SaaS, GitHub, and Bitbucket. Enhanced engineering decision-making: With pipeline performance and health metrics customers can see real-time data on credit usage, success rates, flaky tests, pipeline duration, and more .

Early adopters have already seen significant improvements to stay flexible and deliver business value quickly. In fact, Yoel Astanovsky from financial services provider Moneytor said, “The integration with GitLab worked flawlessly. It was easy, fast and productive.”

“CircleCI is enabling developers to choose which tools work best for them. Their GitLab support creates an opportunity to expand how developers view and use CI/CD, resulting in improved productivity, higher code quality, richer integrations, and greater business value,” said Jim Mercer, Research Director of IDC DevOps and DevSecOps Solutions.

To learn more read this blog post: Announcing GitLab support on CircleCI

To sign up go to: https://circleci.com/signup/

About CircleCI

CircleCI is the leading continuous integration and delivery platform for software innovation at scale. With intelligent automation and delivery tools, CircleCI is used by the world’s best engineering teams to radically reduce the time from idea to execution. The company has been recognized as an innovative leader in cloud-native continuous integration by independent research firms and industry awards like the DEVIES, Forbes’ Best Startup Employers of the Year, and Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in downtown San Francisco with a global, remote workforce, CircleCI is venture-backed by Base10, Greenspring Associates, Eleven Prime, IVP, Sapphire Ventures, Top Tier Capital Partners, Baseline Ventures, Threshold Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, Owl Rock Capital, Next Equity Partners, Heavybit and Harrison Metal Capital. Learn more at https://circleci.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005124/en/

CONTACT: Summer Falgiano

press@circleci.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA MANAGEMENT SECURITY TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE NETWORKS INTERNET

SOURCE: CircleCI

PUB: 07/26/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 09:03 AM