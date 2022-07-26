JBL Fest is Back with a One-of-a-Kind Immersive Festival Experience in Las Vegas

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

It’s back! After three years, JBL Fest is returning for its biggest, most electrifying event yet. Hosted by music icon Bebe Rexha, the three-day brand festival breaks the mold with unique events at the intersection of music, gaming and sports, bringing together voices from across culture to give guests front-row access to unexpected moments and exclusive experiences. Grammy Award winner, global sensation and JBL ambassador Doja Cat will headline the festival with an unfiltered performance at JBL Live! , featuring JBL’s newest global ambassador, The Kid LAROI, and platinum-selling DJ/producer Martin Garrix will bring the festival to an electrifying close.

Doja launched her music career online at a young age and became an internet phenomenon after the release of her single “Mooo!” in 2018. Her star continues to rise in 2022, racking up a long list of accolades including a Grammy for Best Pop Duo Performance, four Billboard Awards (R&B Album, R&B Artist, R&B Female Artist and Viral Song) and Female Rapper of the Year at the XXL Awards. In addition to her role as JBL global ambassador, Doja Cat serves as the face of the brand’s 2022 campaign.

The energy heading in to JBL Fest 2022 extends across the globe and down under with the announcement of Australian rapper The Kid LAROI as JBL’s newest global ambassador. The 18 year-old phenomenon got his start in music by recording verses on his mom’s smartphone and posting across social networks, capturing the attention of music executives in 2016 when named a finalist in Triple J Unearthed, an Australian competition for discovering new artists. The Kid LAROI has leveraged his global crossover success to earn a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist. The multi-talented artist who crosses genres with his powerful lyrics and influence on songwriting will make his JBL debut at JBL Live!

“I’m stoked to work with JBL because I vibe most when I’m completely dialed in to what I want to say as an artist and person, and the brand supports and encourages self-expression,” said The Kid LAROI. “Our shared passion for making bold statements through music and sound is truly inspiring.”

Performances across the spectrums of pop, rap and EDM will close each night of the festival, punctuating each day like only JBL can. Opening night will feature an authentic performance from pop sensation Bebe Rexha and platinum-selling DJ/producer Martin Garrix, one of the most successful DJ/producers championing the pop and electronic scene, will blast his biggest hits to close out JBL Fest.

“We’re back and we’ve never been more excited for JBL to touch down on the Las Vegas strip,” said Bill Wyman, vice president of integrated marketing at HARMAN. “We’re making up for lost time, so this year’s Fest, hosted by the one and only, Bebe Rexha, will be jam-packed with never-before-seen events including special experiences for consumers, performances and a virtual exploration into the Metaverse, all designed to bring together the most daring and disruptive voices to be heard across music, sports and gaming.”

JBL Fest 2022 will include:

September 27: House of JBL Welcome Party

JBL Fest kicks off on Tuesday with an invite-only welcome party capped off with an incredible live performance by the host herself, Bebe Rexha.

Guests will engage with gallery-style installations showcasing JBL’s immersion in music, sports and gaming.

September 28: JBL Live!

The party rolls on for night two at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Great Lawn for a star-studded event, with performances by JBL ambassadors and global sensations Doja Cat and The Kid LAROI.

Fans will be able to sign up for a limited number of tickets, giving them access to the biggest party yet with a festival vibe, hosting plenty of consumer activations including experiences personally curated by Doja Cat.

September 29: Club JBL

JBL closes out its three-day event with the loudest night of them all. The party moves to Hakkasan at MGM Grand with performances by one of Australia’s premier DJ’s, Tigerlily and globally renowned DJ, Martin Garrix.

Garrix, who spins for sold-out crowds in his TAO Group residency, will welcome guests with a JBL x Martin Garrix “Dare to Dance” experience, up-leveling an unmatched energy into the early morning.

For more information about how to get tickets visit JBLFest.com, track #JBLFest and follow @JBLAudio

