Grace Cathedral Adding New Visitor Experiences & Language Support

Building on the success of its new sightseeing visitor experience which launched earlier this year, Grace Cathedral today announced that it is adding two new tours for visitors in August. In addition, Grace has added three languages for its self-guided tour, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean, so that visitors from around the world can more easily appreciate the impressive history, architecture, and artifacts of the cathedral.

Bringing the number of professionally curated tours to three, the Architecture Tour and the Children’s Tour will be available in August along with the original Highlights Tour. A sightseeing admission fee is charged for entry (see below) and includes the self-guided tours.

The Architecture Tour will highlight Grace Cathedral’s place as the third largest neo-Gothic Cathedral and one of the only poured-in-place concrete cathedrals in the world. Designed by Lewis Hobart in 1927 and built in four distinct stages over 40 years, and most recently consecrated in 1964, the cathedral has a rich and interesting history. The Architecture Tour will feature two displays specific to architecture, a model of the cathedral, rarely seen early drawings by Lewis Hobart, and ten additional stops that highlight specific architectural details throughout the building. The Architecture Tour will be available as of August 9, 2022.

While the Grace Cathedral Highlights Tour is appropriate for all ages, the new Children’s Map of Grace Cathedral offers children their own journey through our magical space. A 8.5”X11” bi-fold map, designed for children ages 7 - 12 years old, the Children’s Map of Grace has ten custom illustrations highlighting works of art specifically chosen for a child’s mind to explore as they follow along a path through the cathedral treasure-hunt style. The history of the cathedral building is rich and interesting. The Children’s Tour will be available as of August 31, 2022. All children under 12 are free and not required to pay a sightseeing admission fee.

“These second and third tours of Grace have been specifically designed for children of all ages and speak to the historian and architecture enthusiast within us all,” said Julie Knight, Director of Cultural Membership & Visitor Experience at Grace Cathedral. “It’s been an exciting process to reimagine the cathedral through younger minds and the eyes of people deeply curious about building design, construction, purpose, and people. We’re very happy to offer these tours to bring the wonder and beauty of the cathedral to even more visitors.”

Currently, Grace offers the Highlights Tour of 18 artifacts in 12 professionally curated touchscreen stops, in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. The Highlights Tour is also available in a docent-led option, in English.

“Grace Cathedral is a home for all people of all faiths, nationalities, races, and ages,” said the Very Rev. Dr. Malcolm Clemens Young, Dean of Grace Cathedral. “By offering the tours in Spanish, Chinese, and Korean, the languages other than English most frequently requested by our visitors, we hope that even more people will have an opportunity to fully appreciate our cathedral and share in the sense of awe we have every day.”

Grace Cathedral is open to sightseeing visitors Monday through Saturday from 10am - 5pm. General admission tickets are $12 and include the self-guided tours. Seniors 65+ are $10. Youth and young adults between the ages of 12-22 are $10, and children 11 and under are free. Group discounts are also available. Visitors can purchase timed tickets for self-guided or docent-led tours at gracecathedral.org/plan-your-visit/. Individuals seeking a place for prayer or meditation will be welcomed at no admission cost during sightseeing hours. Services are also held regularly, for more info visit gracecathedral.org.

About Grace Cathedral

Grace Cathedral is an Episcopal church in the heart of San Francisco and the 3rd largest Episcopal cathedral in the United States. Grace Cathedral is a working cathedral and a house of prayer for all people, serving the community and its congregation with courage, joy and wonder through prayer, the arts, and connection. The cathedral is famed as a destination for visitors from all over the world who come to see its striking architecture, stunning stained glass, two labyrinths, Interfaith AIDS Chapel, listen to the Aeolian-Skinner organ and the different choirs of the cathedral; and to participate in its beautiful traditional and contemporary expressions of spirituality and prayer. Everyone is welcome. For more information visit www.gracecathedral.org.

