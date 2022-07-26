MEDIA ALERT: Touchdowns and Tiaras: Local ‘Princess’ to Be Crowned Stadium Queen for a Day

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

Caitlynne Medrek, owner of beloved Calgary-based business YYC Princess, will be on the field at tomorrow’s Calgary Stampeders practice, at an event kicking off a new year long collaboration between Square, Interac Corp. and Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation aimed at supporting local businesses while enhancing the fan experience at Scotiabank Saddledome and McMahon Stadium.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005349/en/

Caitlynne Medrek, Owner of YYC Princess (Photo: Business Wire)

Medrek will appear in full princess attire for the event – to be hosted on the field at McMahon Stadium – which will feature representatives from each organization and will outline how they are collaborating to help support the local business community.

Event details:

When: Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 27 at 10:00-11 a.m. MT

Where: McMahon Stadium - 1817 Crowchild Trail NW, Calgary, AB, T2M 4R6. Media can enter through the Southwest Gate

Who: Join Square, Interac and CSEC execs and business owners to learn about the announcement and partnership:

Join Square, Interac and CSEC execs and business owners to learn about the announcement and partnership: Cole Baldwin, Business Expert, Square Canada

Isabel Lee, Client Growth Initiatives and Investor Relations, Interac Corp.

Rachelle Roulston, Manager, Special Projects, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation

Caitlynne Medrek, Owner, YYC Princess

What:

Continental Breakfast

Remarks, Q&A and photography session, and demo of new technologies from Square

* Please note that we will be bringing the event indoors in the case of inclement weather.

