ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

UserTesting’s New Templates Help Mitigate Risk During Digital Product Development and Provide Greater Agility Amid Changing Market Conditions

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help companies de-risk the digital product development process, make smarter decisions earlier in the process, and drive results like increasing customer retention while reducing costs. With UserTesting’s new templates, product teams can identify and validate ideas, concepts, prototypes, and experiences before devoting precious development cycles and costs associated with sprint cycles and failed product launches. Organizations have an abundance of data about what their customers are doing, but often don’t know what is driving customers’ decisions or why. UserTesting helps them quickly identify the challenges and make the right business decisions, which can be critical during periods of fluctuating market conditions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005073/en/

According to a recent Deloitte report, “Data suggests demand and customer retention are at risk—particularly for products and services consumers may ‘feel’ they can do without.” The report discusses how customers are questioning rising prices, and how companies can react in the face of challenging economic periods to keep customers coming back.

Rather than getting trapped building products and services that are not going to sell, and impact budgets with having to spend money on re-work, digital product teams can identify where there is opportunity to innovate, differentiate, or target unmet needs with help from UserTesting’s new templates. Additionally, UserTesting provides greater clarity into customers’ perceptions and changing behaviors, as they can observe customers interacting with any digital experience anytime and anywhere, and this provides greater confidence in the development process.

This UserTesting template bundle is ideal for digital product teams and includes pre-built test plans that help them:

  • Discover and rank customer problems more quickly and accurately
  • Learn about customers’ pains and gains earlier
  • Prioritize new features to build what customers are looking for
  • Validate concepts earlier in the product development cycle

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built sample questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific business needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from a company’s own network of customers, partners, and employees.

“Truly understanding customer data and insights provides significant benefits and market leadership opportunities for companies as they create new products and services in today’s market,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “UserTesting helps companies prioritize their roadmaps to maximize the creation of new products and services, while mitigating risks and reducing costs of production. UserTesting can help steer companies towards creating what customers are looking for, building value, and ensuring better returns to help grow the business, before wasting time and money going down a path nobody wants.”

The new templates focused on mitigating risk in product development add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220726005073/en/

CONTACT: Media Contact:

UserTesting, Inc.

Andy Dear

978-609-1472

adear@usertesting.com

KEYWORD: CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: APPS/APPLICATIONS TECHNOLOGY TELECOMMUNICATIONS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AUDIO/VIDEO SOFTWARE INTERNET DATA ANALYTICS DATA MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: UserTesting, Inc.

PUB: 07/26/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 07/26/2022 09:03 AM

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

Microsoft For Startups Lists Seven Keys For Building A Successful Startup

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a revolution for Black Americans, with thousands starting businesses in everything from food to haircare products to clothing. To help Black entrepreneurs, Microsoft has created a platform to empower and assist startup founders at every stage. AfroTech reports the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub is a digital platform connecting entrepreneurs and business owners with resources, mentorship, and digital tools to help on the journey from an idea to a thriving business.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Corporate travel tech platform Spotnana nabs $75M

The raise comes less than a year after Spotnana exited stealth with $41 million in funding, and the latest cash injection is perhaps indicative of the world slowly returning to normal as businesses resume at least some degree of travel. Founded in New York in 2019, Spotnana touts itself as...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
ceoworld.biz

Maturity Matters: Maximizing Business Value Throughout the Cloud Journey

Use of the cloud delivers a return on investment 10 times greater for cloud leaders than cloud beginners. But how does an organization reach these results? Read on to learn the five core focus areas that can help CEOs, CIOs, and others maximize value throughout their enterprises’ cloud journeys and accelerate their cloud maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

Crown Bioscience Appoints Michael Prosser as Chief Business Officer and Illustrates Further Investment in Commercial Leadership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Agility#Templates#Building Products#Product Development#Usertesting Lrb#Deloitte
HackerNoon

Easy 15 SaaS Conversion Strategies That Requires No Budget.

Get tried and tested conversion strategies for your SaaS products that are easy to implement and require no budget. As a CRO, CRO is a big part of my job, I need to have some SAAS conversion strategies that get you more customers for free. In this blog, I am sharing with you 15 conversion strategies. These strategies are proven as they allow you to use techniques to increase the total conversion for your product. The most critical factor for a business is getting more customer efficiency.
TECHNOLOGY
Black Enterprise

Fintech Company Guava Raises $2.4 Million To Provide Small Black Business Owners With Banking Services

Guava, a fintech banking and networking platform for Black entrepreneurs, announced the closing of a $2.4 million pre-seed round led by Heron Rock. TechCrunch reports Guava, founded last year by Kelly Ifill, is helping to close the racial wealth gap by providing financial services to small Black businesses, entrepreneurs, and creators. The digital banking platform is set to officially open next year, allowing users to check expenses, transfer money, track growth, and connect with other entrepreneurs looking to scale up their businesses.
BROOKLYN, NY
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Digital.Health Launches as a Platform and Resource to Find, Compare and Prescribe Digital Healthcare Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Digital.Health ( http://Digital.Health ), a new platform and resource for digital health and medicine, announces its launch which includes a searchable database of digital health-related companies, solutions and resources. As the number of established and startup digital health related companies grows, it’s a challenge for clinicians and others involved in healthcare to keep up and to identify and match the solutions that may meet their needs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005907/en/ Digital.Health features a free searchable database of 1000+ digital health companies and products to enable matching solutions to clinical needs. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
pymnts

PropelAuth Raises $2.59M to Address B2B Authentication Requirements

PropelAuth, which works with end-to-end authentication for B2B companies, has raised a seed investment of $2.59 million, a press release said. The company will use the new money to invest in new product features, recruit more staff and add users and audiences with developer relations. PropelAuth’s work is intended to...
ECONOMY
Black Enterprise

BLACK ENTERPRISE To Present Virtual Summit Focused On Cryptocurrency, Blockchain Technology, Fintech Careers, And Black Wealth, July 28

BLACK ENTERPRISE will present its first Future of Financial Services Summit: Fintech, Cryptocurrency and Black Wealth beginning at 6:00 p.m. EST on July 28. With Black Americans more focused than ever on wealth creation, opportunities to build wealth have never been greater. The BLACK ENTERPRISE Future of Financial Services Summit will inform and inspire attendees to become fully engaged participants in the latest in investment opportunities with cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance (DeFi), and more. The latest in a series of virtual events produced by BLACK ENTERPRISE to address the demand for diversity, equity, inclusion, and economic justice for Black Americans, the 2022 Wealth Building and Real Estate Summit is presented by Prudential.
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Trust is Crucial in Determining Satisfaction with Mortgage Servicers, J.D. Power Finds

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- As a recession seems increasingly likely and mortgage loan delinquencies are on the rise, customers want to be assured their mortgage servicers are on their side. According to the redesigned J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study, SM released today, customer satisfaction suffers when there is a lack of trust in the servicer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005125/en/ 2022 U.S. Mortgage Servicer Satisfaction Study (Graphic: Business Wire)
REAL ESTATE
CBS News

Focusing on ESG to identify and harness opportunities for growth

Morrow Sodali, a global leader in strategic ESG advisory and stakeholder engagement solutions, enables corporations to better handle the key issues facing them today through tailored advisory services on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, contested M&A and activism situations, and timely shareholder intelligence. By leveraging technology with our 50 years of industry experience, Morrow Sodali is raising the industry standard and empowering companies to achieve their ESG objectives.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile to Collaborate with Paladin Cloud on Cloud Security

Paladin Cloud, a leader in open source cloud security, announced today that T-Mobile Ventures has participated in its $3.3M seed financing round. T-Mobile will collaborate with Paladin Cloud to equip developers with a powerful platform to detect, visualize and remediate key risks in their cloud environments.With Paladin Cloud, developers can continuously monitor their cloud services in real-time, leveraging best practice security policies in an open, connector-based architecture.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

SAP Acquires Startup Focused on Search-driven Analytics 'Askdata'

SAP SE announced that it has acquired Askdata, a startup focused on search-driven analytics. With the acquisition of Askdata, SAP strengthens its ability to help organizations take better-informed decisions by leveraging AI-driven natural language searches. Users are empowered to search, interact and collaborate on live data to maximize business insights.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Space Perspective Unveils Patented Capsule Design - Now in Production at Its State-of-the-Art Composite Manufacturing Facility

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 27, 2022-- Space travel is about to get safer, more comfortable, and even more thrilling. Space Perspective, Planet Earth’s leading luxury space travel company, unveils the patent-pending Spaceship Neptune capsule design now in production at the company’s state-of-the-art campus, near its Operations Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center, Florida. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727005123/en/ Space Perspective’s patented new capsule design, now in production at the company’s state-of-the-art campus, near its Operations Center at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. Render courtesy of Space Perspective.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
484K+
Post
465M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy