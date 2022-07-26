Sports Illustrated’s Richard Johnson Honored with Edward Aschoff Rising Star Award

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 26, 2022--

The Football Writers Association of America presented its annual Edward Aschoff Rising Star Award to Richard Johnson, recognizing the Sports Illustrated journalist for his talent and influence in the industry.

Richard Johnson, known for his college sports expertise, received The Football Writers Association of America’s third Edward Aschoff Rising Star Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

This is the third Edward Aschoff Rising Star Award presented by the Football Writers Association of America, named after the beloved ESPN college football reporter and to recognize one promising journalist no older than 34. Aschoff and Johnson knew each other personally, and Johnson recognized the honor as more than an award, saying, “This is Ed’s legacy, and I’m honored to be able to play a part in continuing it.”

Johnson is known for his college sports expertise, with his most popular articles at SI.com covering its rapidly changing policies, coaching personnel, and intersection with social justice. He established an early career with ESPN and SB Nation before joining Sports Illustrated in 2021.

“Richard is the consummate teammate and brings thoughtfulness and enthusiasm to the job every day. He continues to push himself, and I know there are only more good things ahead for him,” said Sports Illustrated Executive Editor Joy Russo. “This award means so much to Richard and me, both personally and professionally, as we know firsthand how important Ed was to his family, friends, colleagues, and the industry. His legacy lives on, and we will strive to follow his example.”

Sports Illustrated journalists Stephanie Apstein and Alex Prewitt were also recently honored for professional excellence. The Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE) awarded their reporting on pitch doctoring in Major League Baseball first place in the Breaking News category. Apstein separately won first place in Beat Writing for her coverage of Major League Baseball.

