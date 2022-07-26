Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls under investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Two fatal fires in Sioux Falls are under investigation.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens says a 30-year-old man died in one of the weekend fires while three others in the mobile home made it out safely. Firefighters brought the man out of the burning home, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Early indications are that the fire accidentally started, Clemens said. But, the cause remains under investigation.

The other fire broke out in an apartment in northeastern Sioux Falls. A 53-year-old woman was found in the apartment and flown to Minneapolis, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are waiting for an autopsy report on what caused her death while they investigate what started the fire.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler is reminding residents to call 211 if they need a free smoke detector.

Fessler says someone will come and install the alarms at no cost.