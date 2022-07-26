Share your views and experiences of Women’s Euro 2022

Eve Perisset of France scores a penalty over goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar of Netherlands during the Women's Euro 2022 quarter final match.

We would like to hear your thoughts and experiences of Women’s Euro 2022. How have you watched matches? What are your favourite moments so far? Has the tournament inspired you?

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.