Former EC city manager Olson leaving Texas job after non-renewal of contract

Former city manager Rich Olson is leaving his job as the town administrator in Argyle, Texas, at the end of August after the town’s leadership decided not to renew his employment contract for a third year.

The Cross Timbers Gazette reported May 31 that the Argyle Town Council approved an agreement with Olson to a “non-renewal of employment.”

Olson’s contract with the town was set to automatically renew on June 1, the paper said. He has been the town administrator for a little less than two years.

Olson said Tuesday morning that a change in the makeup of the Town Council ultimately led to the non-renewal of his contract.

“We had an election and there some changes that were made,” Olson said. “Both myself and the council thought it would be better that I not continue to work for them. They are paying me through the end of August because that is when my contract runs out.’’

The paper also reported that Argyle Mayor Bryan Livingston said at the May 31 meeting that Olson is “effectively gone.”

The paper also quoted Livingston as saying the decision to not renew Olson’s contract was a “misguided and foolish decision.”

The Cross Timbers Gazette reported that councilor Ron Schmidt said at the May 31 meeting that he had previously stated he was unhappy with Olson’s performance.

The paper reported that Schmidt “was apparently referring to the March 21 Town Council meeting when the council conducted a performance review of Olson, during which Olson said he and certain council members needed to air our dirty laundry out in public over an issue that resulted in multiple staff members leaving.”

The paper further reported on May 31 that “Schmidt then also accused Olson and Livingston of trying to promote the development of apartments near I-35W, which they denied. During that March meeting, Schmidt brought up several other issues he’s had with Olson’s performance and track record, including that Olson was looking forward to retirement and Schmidt didn’t believe there was a succession plan in place.”

Olson said Tuesday that the separation agreement with Argyle doesn’t allow him to comment on the matter.

“There is a non-disparagement clause in it,” Olson said. “So, I’m not going to say anything until after the end of August.”

Olson was the city manager in Elizabeth City from 2003 to August 2020. Olson announced on June 16, 2020 that he would resign as city manager effective Aug. 22, 2020. He started as Argyle’s town administrator in September 2020.