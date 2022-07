SANTA TERESA, N.M – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Santa Teresa port of entry intercepted a shipment of counterfeit solar panels with an estimated retail value of $1,420,856.64. “Seizures like what we have seen today at Santa Teresa are vitally important in safeguarding America’s supply chain,” said Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall. “This seizure is the culmination of hard work and ingenuity on display everyday by these great officers at our ports of entry.” On July 4, CBP officers working at the Santa Teresa cargo facility conducted an operation focused on…

