No one expected Franchy Cordero to win a Gold Glove at first base. But it was hard to imagine he'd be this bad. Cordero hit a low point with his fielding Wednesday night by committing three errors against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Two of those errors came on the same disastrous play in the third inning (see the video below), and his third allowed Cleveland to produce the tying run in the eighth inning en route to a 7-6 win over the slumping Sox.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO