ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Business: Global oil demand tests U.S. export

By Jennifer Kushinka
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8KAT_0gtE3gnY00

Growing global demand for U.S. natural gas is testing the ability of U.S. exporters to deliver. The U.S. sits on vast reserves of natural gas that can be extracted at low cost and moved through an integrated network of pipelines. But there are limits to how much gas the U.S. can provide to the world. Experts say U.S. exporters have maxed out their capacity and it will take years to add new, multibillion-dollar export terminals.

If you just can’t get enough football, now you can indulge even more.  The league is entering the streaming wars with NFL+, a two-tier service that will cost $5 or $10 a month.  NFL+ will offer access to live in-market Sunday afternoon games as well as national games in prime time on Sunday, Monday and Thursday nights, but the games can only be viewed using a tablet or mobile phone, not a regular TV set.

Comments / 1

Related
Sourcing Journal

6 Million Extra Containers Are Flooding the Global Supply Chain

Click here to read the full article. The oversupply of containers is contributing to second-hand container market prices plummeting, according to a new analysis from Container xChange. Freight rates have come down by approximately an average of 20 percent since the beginning of the year 2022 and these will continue to slide gradually, but there will not be a massive decrease because the underlying disruptions in the supply chain are still in place, said Container xChange, a tech platform built to simplify the logistics of container movement. Inflation has started to stress the U.S. and the European Union economies. With inflation and...
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Oil And Gas#Oil Demand#Mobile Phone#Nfl
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Top US military commanders are worried about what China is up to around the world's most important waterways

US military leaders are increasingly wary of Chinese activity near the maritime chokepoints through which much of the world's commercial and military traffic passes. The latest warnings come from the general in charge of US Southern Command and the general nominated to lead US Africa Command and echo those of other US officials who worry that China's presence around those strategically important waterways could be used to gather information of economic and military value or to interfere with seaborne traffic.
MILITARY
WWL-AMFM

Business: Entergy waiving late payments for some

Entergy wants to help ease the pain of high energy bills. New measures from Entergy include the waiving of late payment fees for eligible residential customers and the waiving of credit card payment fees for all residential customers. Employee volunteers will also be out in certain neighborhoods to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events.
ECONOMY
eenews.net

Unexploded bomb discovery flags growing challenge for offshore wind

The first large offshore wind farms in the United States are unearthing unexploded munitions from World War II, representing a potentially growing challenge for both developers and U.S. policymakers as the emerging industry anchors off America’s coasts. While surveying the seafloor in the waters of Rhode Island’s Narragansett Bay...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

Lockheed Faces New Threat: A U.K.-Japan Fighter Jet

Once upon a time, Lockheed Martin helped Japan to build its national fighter jet, the F2. Now Japan is looking to build an upgraded, sixth-generation jet -- but it won't partner with Lockheed, but instead with Britain's BAE instead. Now Lockheed faces a scenario in which it will have to...
MILITARY
Fortune

China has a stranglehold on the world’s supply of critical rare earths. These firms are trying to loosen its grip

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. China is the world’s largest producer of rare earth metals, dominating 80% of global supply for the materials that are essential to much of today’s high-end tech. Magnets spun from rare earth are needed to create the engines that power electric vehicles, the motors inside wind turbines and guiding systems inside missiles.
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

Every Plane in Russia’s Air Force

Russian soldiers accidentally shot down one of their own warplanes on July 18, a brand new Sukhoi Su-34M. The upgraded Su-34 is roughly comparable to the U.S. Air Force’s F-15E and is considered Russia’s most advanced warplane, according to Forbes. The Dutch defense analysis site Oryx reports that at least 185 Russian aircraft, including 37 […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy