Suspects wanted in theft of rare coin

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man has been arrested on charges related to an alleged handyman fraud scheme in Ashwaubenon. Ashwaubenon Public Safety says Tony Ronald Cline, 55, was arrested July 20. He was charged with felony theft and released on a $500 bond. Police say Cline took out an...
Brown County Arrest Records - Wednesday, July 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
FOND DU LAC — Interstate-41 is bringing more to Fond du Lac County than just traffic. According to local law enforcement, this is also a huge source of crime for the area. The 176-mile-long interstate connects northeast Wisconsin with the metropolitan areas of Chicago and Milwaukee. “Drugs, which spill...
DENMARK, Wis. — The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four coin thieves. A group of three women and a teenage girl entered an antique store in Denmark around 11 a.m. Monday asking to look at a gold coin valued at more than $4,200. The group reportedly...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash that killed an 8-month-old boy when a semi hit the family’s home on Green Valley Road Monday night. The baby is identified as Martin Stechner the Third. A local non-profit has launched a...
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WBAY) - Well, that stinks. Seymour Firefighters posted a very important reminder for drivers on Facebook after a car had an unfortunate run in with a truck hauling manure at a gas station. “Friendly reminder folks, Semi trucks make wide right turns. You can end up in their...
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office has released names of two people involved in a fiery crash July 19 in Egg Harbor. Officials say Timothy V. Corn, 37, Neopit was killed in the crash. Emelio R. Rodriguez, 25, Shawano survived the crash. The crash happened...
Trevor Joseph Olsen, 34, of Menominee, was found guilty in the 41st Circuit Court for delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine and sentenced to one year-six-months to five-years. The arrest occurred on August 3rd, 2021, by Menominee County Sheriff’s Office Detectives from the Menominee City/County Wide Drug Team after an investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the Menominee-Marinette area. Detectives from the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office and Marinette Police Department with the Northeast Tri-County Drug Enforcement Group assisted with the investigation and arrest.
EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two victims in the crash that occurred on Heritage Lake Road on July 19, which left one dead. Deputies say that Timothy V. Corn, a 37-year-old from Neopit, was the man who was pronounced dead on the scene. The surviving victim has been identified as Emelio R. Rodriguez, a 25-year-old man from Shawano.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was arrested after running over a girl with a truck in Kewaunee County, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Bradley Zeman, 39, Manitowoc was arrested for 3rd Offense Operating While Intoxicated and Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. On July 26, at...
The Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department has released some details about the early morning fire at Hartman’s Bakery. According to Fire Chief Todd Blaser, fire crews arrived on the scene of the fire within five minutes of receiving the call, which came in just after 12:20 a.m., and found flames emitting from the exterior of the bakery.
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A De Pere motorcyclist has died after a collision with a deer earlier this month. Dale E. Perock, 60, died at a hospital on July 26, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened July 4, at 5 a.m., in the area...
NASEWAUPEE, Wis. (WBAY) - It was a rush to get both people and animals to safety when a barn caught on fire in southern Door County Wednesday night. The fire chief of the Southern Door Fire Department told Action 2 News they got the call around 5:30 P.M. for hot, smoldering hay in a barn at Meier Farms, a dairy farm 5 to 10 miles southwest of Sturgeon Bay.
TOWN OF VINLAND, Wis. - An 8-month-old boy is dead after a semi tractor/trailer crashed into a home in the Town of Vinland in Winnebago County on Monday, July 25. A Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says multiple 911 calls came in about this incident just after 6 p.m. Officials say the semi had been traveling southbound on I-41 when it veered off the interstate through the fence line, crossed the frontage road, and crashed into an occupied residence on Green Valley Road.
A 33-year-old Sheboygan woman was arrested after a firey crash in the Town of New Holstein early Monday morning. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office reports getting the call shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Monday of a car on fire in a field off County Highway “A” north of Foundry Road, just southwest of New Holstein. Responders found a vehicle rolled over and on fire with a 44-year-old man trapped inside. Police, fire and EMS units were able to quickly remove him from from the vehicle, but had to perform lifesaving efforts before flighting him to Theda Clark Medical Center where he was reported in critical but stable condition.
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested after a fiery crash in Calumet County Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says the Sheboygan resident was arrested on a charge of Causing Injury While Operating Under the Influence. The victim of the crash is in critical but stable condition.
Bail is set at $3500 signature bond for a 25-year-old Manitowoc woman accused of stealing from her. Taliyah N. Jackson is charged with Theft by Virtue of Employment, one count of Misdemeanor. Bail Jumping and Three Counts of Felony Bail Jumping. Manitowoc Police received a call July 17th from The...
APPLETON, WI — An Appleton pool lifeguard and two good samaritans will be honored for saving the life of a young girl. 15-year-old Lifeguard Lola Levin went into action after seeing the child unresponsive at the base of a slide. Appleton Recreation Programmer Krystal Ganz says the teen was quickly aided by Michelle Biese of De Pere and Nate Fanzke of Fox Crossing.
BROWN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A De Pere motorcyclist died Tuesday after spending weeks in the hospital following a crash with a deer. On July 4, at around 5 a.m., deputies of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of 5408 Tower RD in the Town of Rockland for a report of a crash.
Comments / 2