TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is a month away from their third season under head coach Mike Norvell officially kicking off. Wednesday will mark the start of preseason camp. The Seminoles, stuck in a rut that now spans half a decade, are hoping to start showing signs of a turnaround. Norvell, like all coaches, uses many sayings and phrases to help define the image of his program and the approach they will take to maximize their success. Climb, for example, is a common phrase used around FSU Football these days.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO