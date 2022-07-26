ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Leonce André LeBel

WVNews
 2 days ago

JANE LEW — Leonce André LeBel, 52, of Weston passed away...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

WVNews

Gilbert Junior Morrison

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gilbert Junior Morrison, 91, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on October 18, 1930, a son of the late Gilbert and Merle Rose Starkey Morrison.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

John Clyde Emerson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 36-year-old Bridgeport man will be sentenced Sept. 7 for sta…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Carol Jean Boyers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the night of July, 26, 2022, Carol Jean Boyers received the call she’d waited and prepared for all of her life. Being an offer she couldn’t refuse, she will not be returning to us. This assignment comes with a tremendous sign-on bonus, a reunion with the love of her life, her mother and daddy, and so many family friends and fur babies she loved waiting for her.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Hurricane and Jane Lew

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Putnam and Lewis counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

Eagle Scout

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Braden Hamrick, the son of Myron and Nicole Hamrick of Bennett…
LUMBERPORT, WV
WVNews

Hamrick presents Eagle Scout project in Lumberport, West Virginia

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Braden Hamrick, the son of Myron and Nicole Hamrick of Bennetts Run Road, Lumberport, on June 19 presented his Eagle Scout Project of “Food for the Flock” located beside the Ten Mile Baptist Church Community Building on W.Va. 20 outside of Lumberport.
LUMBERPORT, WV
WVNews

Donald Ralph Strosnider

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WV News) — Don entered into his heavenly home on July 27, 2022, at his home in Goose Creek, SC. Don was born on March 14, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Blackwell Strosnider. He is also survived by two daughters, Ilise Cohn of New Jersey, Amanda Smith (Lawrence) of Barnwell, SC, and three grandsons, Craig Pender, Clay Pender, and Carson Smith. He is also survived by three step-children, Douglas T. Garrett (Tracey), Kimberly Garrett Moore (Woody), and Melissa Mizell (Luis). Don is also survived by his brother, Jim Strosnider (Roberta) of Naples, FL, and a sister, Kay Strosnider (Jane) of Kennet Square, PA. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, 6 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, all of which he loved dearly.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) giving away extra millings, by appointment only

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown's Department of Engineering and Public Works is giving away millings for free. The millings may be picked up by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-291-7465. The millings are located at the Morgantown City Garage at 200 M-Tec Drive. Available pickup windows are from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Christopher Behneman

EGLON — Christopher Adam Behneman, age 22, of Eglon, entered eternal rest on July 21, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. Christopher was born on July 25, 1999 to Adam Carl Behneman and April Dawn Kelley.
EGLON, WV
Obituaries
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education retreat

The Harrison County Board of Education held their annual board retreat Thursday. Department heads were able to discuss concerns and upcoming initiatives with the board followed by principals from across the county.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV

