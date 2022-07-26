ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Extreme Heat Worries Shift To Pacific Northwest As Northeast Cools

 2 days ago

Temperatures above 110 degrees are expected. Meanwhile, in Texas a covid masking mandate ban is upheld by a federal appeals court, and a key piece of the Affordable Care Act is on trial due to challenges from Texans over provisions covering preventative measures, like STD screenings. Heat alerts blanket...

Northwest next in line to face blistering heat

As sizzling warmth continues to bake much of the southwestern central and eastern United States, AccuWeather forecasters say the Northwest is next in line to endure an extensive heat wave. Temperatures hovered near average since the start of June in the region, but much warmer weather will bring an end to that trend next week.
Heat wave to hit Pacific Northwest a year after deadly event

The Pacific Northwest is bracing for a major heat wave, with temperatures forecast to top 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius) in some places this week as climate change fuels longer hot spells in a region where such events were historically uncommon.“To have five-day stretches or a weeklong stretch above 90 degrees is very, very rare for the Pacific Northwest,” said Vivek Shandas, professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University.Local officials and residents have been scrambling to adjust to longer, hotter heat waves following last summer's deadly “heat dome.” In late June and early July 2021, about 800 people...
Greyson F

Popular Burger Chain is Coming to Town

A popular burger chain is opening new restaurants in town.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. Move over In-N-Out Burger, and step aside Whataburger. There’s a new burger chain coming to town. One with a similar cult-like following in different sectors of the United States. However, unlike the other two, this chain has a very small presence here in Arizona. In fact, there is just six spread across the entire state (five of which are in metro Phoenix). That number is about to grow by at least one.
Extreme heat baking US likely to linger into weekend

Extreme temperatures are expected to bake much of the U.S. this week as potential record-breaking temperatures were forecast to linger until next weekend. More than 85 million Americans, from the Pacific Northwest to the southern Great Plains to the East Coast’s heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor, were under excessive heat warnings or heat advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
Is this heat climate change or just weather?

We’ve all seen the doomsday headlines: London experienced its highest-ever recorded temperatures this week. Last month, Yellowstone flooded in a way never seen before. And two of the four hottest recorded days in Salt Lake City history have occurred over the past two summers, including in recent weeks. Regardless of political beliefs around climate change, it’s obvious that changes are happening — and somewhat rapidly.
From U.S. Heat Metrics to Early Oregon Moviegoing

Data Is Plural is a weekly newsletter of useful/curious datasets. This edition, dated July 13, 2022, has been republished with permission of the author. Heat metrics. When you talk about outdoor heat, you’re likely referring to “dry-bulb” temperatures, measured by a thermometer shielded from the sun and moisture. But other factors also contribute to the physiological experience of hot weather. To that end, Keith R. Spangler et al. have created a dataset containing daily estimates of the wet-bulb globe temperature, Universal Thermal Climate Index, heat index, humidex, and other heat metrics for every county in the contiguous United States from 2000 through 2020. That first metric, for instance, was “originally developed in the 1950s to establish epidemiologically relevant thermal thresholds to prevent heat-related illnesses at US military training camps” and takes humidity, solar radiation, and wind speed into account.
