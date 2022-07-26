Extreme Heat Worries Shift To Pacific Northwest As Northeast Cools

Data Is Plural is a weekly newsletter of useful/curious datasets. This edition, dated July 13, 2022, has been republished with permission of the author. Heat metrics. When you talk about outdoor heat, you’re likely referring to “dry-bulb” temperatures, measured by a thermometer shielded from the sun and moisture. But other factors also contribute to the physiological experience of hot weather. To that end, Keith R. Spangler et al. have created a dataset containing daily estimates of the wet-bulb globe temperature, Universal Thermal Climate Index, heat index, humidex, and other heat metrics for every county in the contiguous United States from 2000 through 2020. That first metric, for instance, was “originally developed in the 1950s to establish epidemiologically relevant thermal thresholds to prevent heat-related illnesses at US military training camps” and takes humidity, solar radiation, and wind speed into account.

