Virginia Beach, VA

Metal-stamping company investing $3.2M in expansion of VB headquarters

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

A metal-stamping company from Spain is...

www.wavy.com

restaurantbusinessonline.com

Layoffs hit another restaurant technology company

UPDATE: This story has been updated with a comment from Lunchbox. Restaurant technology layoffs have come for Lunchbox. The fast-growing online ordering company cut a third of its staff last week, CEO Nabeel Alamgir wrote on LinkedIn, specifically in its engineering, customer success, marketing and delivery departments. "Lunchbox had grown...
BUSINESS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Icertis hires CFO; Samsung exec joins CommerceIQ; and more

— Rajat Bahri, former CFO at identity management provider ID.me, joined Bellevue, Wash-based contract management software company Icertis as CFO. Bahri is a finance veteran, having worked in senior leadership roles at Kraft Foods, Trimble Navigation, Jasper Technologies, and Wish, where he helped take the company public in 2020. Bahri...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Crown Bioscience Appoints Michael Prosser as Chief Business Officer and Illustrates Further Investment in Commercial Leadership

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, announced today that it has restructured its commercial leadership team by creating a new Chief Business Officer (CBO) role and with additional investment in commercial talent. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005025/en/ Effective immediately, Michael Prosser is promoted to Chief Business Officer. Michael has been with Crown Bioscience for over ten years serving in a variety of operational and commercial leadership positions, and most recently served as Senior Vice President, Commercial and Strategic Development. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Virginia Beach, VA
Business
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
The Associated Press

Kitchen United, the Ghost Kitchen and Restaurant Hub Technology Pioneer, Announces $100M Series C Fundraise

Blue Chip Investors & Strategics, Founders, and CEO Bet on World-Class Proprietary Technology and Capital Efficient Growth to Drive Further Consolidation of the Ghost Kitchen Industry. PASADENA, Calif., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kitchen United, ghost kitchen and restaurant hub technology pioneer, announced a $100M Series C fundraise, which includes...
NFL
coinjournal.net

Interview with Jenny Ta, crypto entrepreneur

There are few industries which have innovated more than cryptocurrency in recent years. We have seen all kinds of sectors pop up – decentralised finance (DeFi) and NFT’s, for example, didn’t even exist a few years ago. Behind all this innovation are entrepreneurs, driving the nascent industry...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

48 hours left to save up to $1,300 on Disrupt passes

You have just 48 hours left to beat the deadline, buy your Disrupt pass and save up to $1,300. That’s some serious birdseed right there. Tech icons, founders, investors, engineers, makers, designers, students and hundreds of media outlets from across the startup ecosystem will gather in San Francisco — the ancestral home of the startup culture and spirit — for three opportunity-packed days of startup goodness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
pymnts

PeP Acquires Polish Mobile POS App Simapka

Polskie ePłatności (PeP) has acquired a majority stake in Team4U, the owner of Simapka, a mobile app for owners of shops and service points of sale (POS), a press release said Thursday (July 28). Simapka allows for registering SIM cards, selling gift cards, number transfer between operators and...
BUSINESS
Black Enterprise

Pinterest Aims To Design More Inclusive, Diverse Workplace Through Multimillion-Dollar Partnership

On Tuesday, Pinterest announced its strategic investment in Black tech talent through a multiyear, multimillion-dollar partnership with /dev/color – a global career accelerator for Black software engineers, technologists, and executives. According to a company news release, the image sharing and social media service is building a workforce “representative of...
BUSINESS
Inc.com

What I Learned Growing a Startup to a $500 Million Tech Company

Growing a company is challenging, intense, and exhilarating. It's the hardest thing you'll ever do. It will stretch you past your limits in every way possible. You will have to dig deeper than you thought you could. There are ups and downs, roadblocks and dead ends, frustrations, and successes, all in one roller coaster of a journey that continues to change and evolve daily.
ECONOMY
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Overcoming Logistics Woes: Lessons for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses

Around the world, e-commerce companies and their logistics providers face three uniquely challenging problems. First, digital shopping demand is higher than ever before. Second, customers' demands for fast, reliable, and cost-effective delivery services cannot be ignored. In fact, about two-thirds of customers expect between two and three-day delivery. Third, truck shortages and rising fuel costs increasingly affect logistic operations.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

EMEA Daily: Lloyds Looks to Buy More FinTechs; Helu.io Raises $10M

Lloyds Banking Group is considering acquiring more FinTechs to boost its digital capabilities. CEO Charlie Nunn said the company — which recently purchased wealth platform Embark Group and protection firm Cavendish Online — will “definitely continue to look” at future acquisitions. Helu.io, a budgeting and financial...
MARKETS
Cheddar News

Compostable, Potato-Based Stretch Wrap Startup 'Great Wrap' Raises $24M

The compostable stretch-wrap startup Great Wrap, which offers a potato-based solution to curbing plastic, has raised $24 million in a Series A funding round. Jordy and Julia Kay, co-CEOs and co-founders of the Australia-headquartered company, joined Cheddar News to discuss their vision for the planet and plans for expansion. “Our ultimate vision is to manufacture all of the world's pallet wrap,” Jordy Kay said. “But we also manufacture cling wrap for home. … Our dream is to be in every kitchen around the world so we can create a conversation around food waste and around compostable packaging and how we see it as the future of packaging.” Julia Kay said Great Wrap will use the new funding to expand its team, continue its research and grow the brand across the globe.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Panini Is Back in the Largest Latin American Financial Technology Expo, Febraban Tech

TORINO, Italy & DAYTON, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Panini S.p.A., a global payments technology provider, is participating in the new Febraban Tech event in São Paulo, Brazil (booth no. 96), three years after the last in-presence edition of its predecessor, CIAB – a stop due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Before this forced pause, Panini had been exhibiting in CIAB Febraban for twelve consecutive years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005514/en/ Panini is back in the largest Latin American financial technology expo, Febraban Tech. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Career Karma conducts layoffs as tech jobs face a massive stress test

C-suite was not impacted by the workforce reduction, Harris said. The startup, founded in 2018 by Harris, Artur Meyster and Timur Meyster, links students to learning bootcamps and educational programs that fit their career and upskilling goals. The end goal of the startup is to on-ramp more folks into tech jobs, a world that we all know is under significant duress right now.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Benson Hill Opens Say Technologies Q&A Forum Today for Retail Investors

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE: BHIL, the “Company” or “Benson Hill”), a food tech company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine, today announced the start of a seven-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today until Aug. 3, 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005049/en/ Benson Hill, Inc. today announced the start of a seven-day Q&A forum for registered retail and other investors of Benson Hill. Questions can be submitted beginning today until Aug. 3, 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
fashionweekdaily.com

Three IMC Apparel Events Come Together To Make Atlanta Apparel’s August Edition The Largest Sourcing Event Of The Year

Stop what you’re doing right now and book a one-way ticket to Atlanta because, from August 1 to 6, three IMC apparel events are joining forces to make the largest sourcing event of the year. That’s right! IMC is planning to use every inch of AmericasMart Atlanta Building 3 with the overlap of three apparel sourcing markets: Atlanta Apparel, World of Prom & Social Occasion, and VOW Bridal & Formal Atlanta. This means that, for its August edition, Atlanta Apparel will present over 1,500 brands in over 400 temporary exhibits and 450 permanent showrooms across general apparel and accessories with a seasonal focus on Holiday, Resort and Children’s categories.
ATLANTA, GA

