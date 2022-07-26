Metal-stamping company investing $3.2M in expansion of VB headquarters

The compostable stretch-wrap startup Great Wrap, which offers a potato-based solution to curbing plastic, has raised $24 million in a Series A funding round. Jordy and Julia Kay, co-CEOs and co-founders of the Australia-headquartered company, joined Cheddar News to discuss their vision for the planet and plans for expansion. “Our ultimate vision is to manufacture all of the world's pallet wrap,” Jordy Kay said. “But we also manufacture cling wrap for home. … Our dream is to be in every kitchen around the world so we can create a conversation around food waste and around compostable packaging and how we see it as the future of packaging.” Julia Kay said Great Wrap will use the new funding to expand its team, continue its research and grow the brand across the globe.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO