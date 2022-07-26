ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Richard “Dick” Bard Curtis

WVNews
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJANE LEW — Richard “Dick” Bard Curtis, 83, of Weston, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, under the compassionate care of...

www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Gilbert Junior Morrison

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Gilbert Junior Morrison, 91, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on October 18, 1930, a son of the late Gilbert and Merle Rose Starkey Morrison.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Carol Jean Boyers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — On the night of July, 26, 2022, Carol Jean Boyers received the call she’d waited and prepared for all of her life. Being an offer she couldn’t refuse, she will not be returning to us. This assignment comes with a tremendous sign-on bonus, a reunion with the love of her life, her mother and daddy, and so many family friends and fur babies she loved waiting for her.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Oris Maynard Gaskins

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Oris Maynard Gaskins, 81, of Waldorf, MD, departed this life on Sunday, July 24, 2022. He was born on December 6, 1940, at Morgansville, a son of the late Gerald and Ellen Ford Gaskins. He is survived by his wife, Mary Maxwell Gaskins.
WALDORF, MD
WVNews

Donald Ralph Strosnider

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WV News) — Don entered into his heavenly home on July 27, 2022, at his home in Goose Creek, SC. Don was born on March 14, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV. Don is survived by his wife, Linda Blackwell Strosnider. He is also survived by two daughters, Ilise Cohn of New Jersey, Amanda Smith (Lawrence) of Barnwell, SC, and three grandsons, Craig Pender, Clay Pender, and Carson Smith. He is also survived by three step-children, Douglas T. Garrett (Tracey), Kimberly Garrett Moore (Woody), and Melissa Mizell (Luis). Don is also survived by his brother, Jim Strosnider (Roberta) of Naples, FL, and a sister, Kay Strosnider (Jane) of Kennet Square, PA. He leaves behind nieces and nephews, 6 step-grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, all of which he loved dearly.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Weston, WV
Obituaries
City
Lake, WV
City
Jane Lew, WV
City
Elkins, WV
WVNews

Eagle Scout

LUMBERPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Braden Hamrick, the son of Myron and Nicole Hamrick of Bennett…
LUMBERPORT, WV
WVNews

LUCAS to offer lung cancer screening in Hurricane and Jane Lew

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — LUCAS, a first of its kind, state-of-the-art mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Putnam and Lewis counties offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

John Clyde Emerson

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 36-year-old Bridgeport man will be sentenced Sept. 7 for sta…
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

City of Morgantown (West Virginia) giving away extra millings, by appointment only

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The City of Morgantown's Department of Engineering and Public Works is giving away millings for free. The millings may be picked up by appointment only. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 304-291-7465. The millings are located at the Morgantown City Garage at 200 M-Tec Drive. Available pickup windows are from 6 to 6:30 a.m. and 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carl Curtis
Person
Richard Curtis
WVNews

Bridgeport, West Virginia, man to be sentenced Sept. 7 in Shinnston-area stabbing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 36-year-old Bridgeport man will be sentenced Sept. 7 for stabbing another male in northern Harrison County. John Clyde Emerson, indicted on a malicious assault charge, on Thursday entered a plea to the lesser-included felony of unlawful assault, according to Assistant Prosecutor Andrea Roberts, of the office of Harrison Prosecutor Rachel Romano.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Harrison County Board of Education retreat

The Harrison County Board of Education held their annual board retreat Thursday. Department heads were able to discuss concerns and upcoming initiatives with the board followed by principals from across the county.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn Lake Healthcare

Comments / 0

Community Policy