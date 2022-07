There’s something magical about eating seafood by the sea, a sort of rustic romance like you’ve just breezed in from the Mediterranean to a Greek fishing village and grabbed an ocean creature right off a boat. We may not quite have that luxury, but we’re damn close—there are restaurants stretching right up to the edge of the Pacific, and we’re within range of both Baja’s bounty and the frigid waters of the Pacific Northwest. LA is also a major hub for seafood from all over the world, with easy access to imports from New England, the Gulf of Mexico, and the legendary markets of Japan.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO