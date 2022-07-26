ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Sarah Cortes named new Columbia HS girls soccer head coach

By Joe Ragozzino
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Sarah Cortes has been named the new Columbia High School girls soccer head coach. “I’m super excited for this season,” said Cortes in an email to the News-Record. “CHS is truly a special place, and I feel honored that I’ve been trusted with leading the girls soccer...

Rich Porfido named new Columbia HS athletics supervisor

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Rich Porfido is excited to be the new supervisor of athletics and activities at Columbia High School. He took over the position a few weeks ago. Porfido is quite familiar with the rich tradition of CHS athletics, as he has served as athletic director at two other Essex County high schools.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
GRHS football coaching staff mentors Glen Ridge Red Dogs at camp

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — In the last few weeks, Glen Ridge High School first-year head football coach Manj Singh has hit the ground running. Singh directed workout sessions at the high school, getting the Ridgers in shape physically while they were learning some of the aspects of his system.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
Nutley baseball standout Devin Ortiz signs with the San Diego Padres

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley baseball standout Devin Ortiz signed a free agent deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 26. After signing the deal, Ortiz reported to the Padres minor league training facility in Peoria, Arizona. Ortiz, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound infielder/pitcher, completed his career at the University...
NUTLEY, NJ
KIPP Life Academy track team receives grant from New Jersey Children’s Foundation to participate in USATF National Junior Olympics

NEWARK, NJ — The New Jersey Children’s Foundation recently announced that it would provide a $10,000 grant to KIPP Life Academy, ensuring its track-and-field team will be able to participate at the USATF National Junior Olympics. The team is coached by Rilwan Adeniran and will now have the needed funds to travel to the event, July 25-31, in Sacramento, Calif.
NEWARK, NJ
3 local softball standouts heading to Vero Beach for RBI World Series

When Kearny softball standouts Alex Colon and Sara Ryan were looking for a competitive outlet to continue their development this summer, head coach Jim Pickel referred them to Hoboken RBI. In early August, the Kardinals’ double play tandem as well as North Arlington slugger Jeylene Joza will be heading down...
KEARNY, NJ
West Orange HS summer program aids incoming freshmen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual summer “Step Up” program at West Orange High School concluded on July 15, providing academic enrichment to more than 30 incoming freshmen. This year’s program offered daily courses in English language arts, math and organizational skills. Graduating eighth-grade students who might benefit from additional academic support were identified by their instructors at Liberty and Roosevelt middle schools and recommended for Step Up. Academics were held Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Students came together on Thursdays for fun team-building activities, and had the opportunity to meet the administration, including Principal Hayden Moore, assistant principals and deans, and supportive upperclassmen who had attended the program. Team-building activities culminated in a scavenger hunt that helped students learn the layout of the campus.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Mercer County, NJ Bakery and Eateries Win Big Honor

Here are some great places in Mercer County to put on your foodie bucket list, according to New Jersey Monthly. The 39th annual Jersey Choice Restaurant Poll, presented by New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, is out and there are quite a few familiar names (and personal favorites) that made the list.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Montclair Local News

Montclair school district hires new business administrator, no word on previous admin’s absence

The Montclair school district has hired a new business administrator and board secretary, filling the position formerly held by Nicholas Cipriano, who disappeared from district affairs in March without an explanation from administrators. The Montclair Board of Education approved the appointment of Christina Hunt with a salary set at $185,000...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
2023 Superintendent of the Year – Dr. Matthew Mingle

Dr. Matthew Mingle, Superintendent of Warren Township Schools has been named the 2023 Somerset County New Jersey Superintendent of the Year. The Somerset County Association of School Administrators (SCASA), made the announcement on June 10, 2022. “The Somerset County Association of School Administrators is pleased to announce that Dr. Matthew...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Bayonne street to be renamed for Jada Moore

A portion of Avenue C has been renamed after Jada Domenique Moore. The tribute to the late Bayonne native comes just a little over two years after her untimely death. On June 14, 2020, Moore was tragically killed in a multi-car collision with a U-Haul in North Carolina. The 21-year-old was a life long resident of Bayonne, New Jersey before moving south.
BAYONNE, NJ
Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network

I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

