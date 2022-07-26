ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Buccino Leadership Institute named most outstanding for 2022 by ALE

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Buccino Leadership Institute at Seton Hall University was named this year’s recipient of the Outstanding Program Award by the Association of Leadership Educators. The announcement was made at the association’s annual conference in Kansas City in June. Founded in 1990, ALE...

Rich Porfido named new Columbia HS athletics supervisor

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Rich Porfido is excited to be the new supervisor of athletics and activities at Columbia High School. He took over the position a few weeks ago. Porfido is quite familiar with the rich tradition of CHS athletics, as he has served as athletic director at two other Essex County high schools.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
KIPP Life Academy track team receives grant from New Jersey Children’s Foundation to participate in USATF National Junior Olympics

NEWARK, NJ — The New Jersey Children’s Foundation recently announced that it would provide a $10,000 grant to KIPP Life Academy, ensuring its track-and-field team will be able to participate at the USATF National Junior Olympics. The team is coached by Rilwan Adeniran and will now have the needed funds to travel to the event, July 25-31, in Sacramento, Calif.
NEWARK, NJ
Successful Camp Falcon offers first-of-its-kind opportunity in NJ

WEST ORANGE, NJ — In a first-of-its-kind event in New Jersey, the West Orange High School Air Force Jr. ROTC’s Camp Falcon wrapped on July 9, offering students a unique glimpse into military life and the opportunities it can provide post-graduation. Fifty-four students in grades seven through 11...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Nutley baseball standout Devin Ortiz signs with the San Diego Padres

NUTLEY, NJ — Nutley baseball standout Devin Ortiz signed a free agent deal with the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, July 26. After signing the deal, Ortiz reported to the Padres minor league training facility in Peoria, Arizona. Ortiz, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound infielder/pitcher, completed his career at the University...
NUTLEY, NJ
South Orange, NJ
West Orange HS summer program aids incoming freshmen

WEST ORANGE, NJ — The annual summer “Step Up” program at West Orange High School concluded on July 15, providing academic enrichment to more than 30 incoming freshmen. This year’s program offered daily courses in English language arts, math and organizational skills. Graduating eighth-grade students who might benefit from additional academic support were identified by their instructors at Liberty and Roosevelt middle schools and recommended for Step Up. Academics were held Mondays through Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Students came together on Thursdays for fun team-building activities, and had the opportunity to meet the administration, including Principal Hayden Moore, assistant principals and deans, and supportive upperclassmen who had attended the program. Team-building activities culminated in a scavenger hunt that helped students learn the layout of the campus.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Guy Fieri Highlights Another New Jersey Eatery on Food Network

I love to eat. I know you are supposed to "eat to live not live to eat" but whoever said that is clearly not from Jersey. Cooking and eating are how we relate to one another, show our love, and celebrate. We always love hearing about a "must eat" food stop because who has time to get something so important wrong? That is just one reason why we love Food Networks' Guy Fieri.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Fencers lead USA at World Championships in Cairo, Egypt

MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Columbia High School 2021 graduate Zander Rhodes and Maplewood’s Jackie Dubrovich helped the U.S. women’s foil team capture the silver medal at the 2022 Fencing World Championships on Friday, July 22, in Cairo, Egypt. Rhodes, of South Orange, and Dubrovich were two of...
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
More than 200 community members unite to create mural in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — More than 200 community members gathered over the course of six days to create “Rivers: The Yale Corner Mural Project” at the vacant lot at 1866 Springfield Ave. Barbara M. Bickart, founder of Fire in the Belly Artmaking, led the project and collaborated with Tuscan Elementary School art teacher Andrew Dean, 15 local young artists and approximately 200 community volunteers of all ages. Together, the group braved a brutal July heat wave to paint, make friends, and have fun while completing this approximately 6,000-square-foot mural.
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
N.J. African Restaurant Week returns for a second year

After a successful first year, New Jersey African Restaurant Week is back for round two. The inaugural event was held in 2021, and this year’s version will feature more than 30 restaurants as well as a festival at Bisrate Gebriel Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church in Newark. From now until...
NEWARK, NJ
Recent Grad from Lawrence, NJ High School Dies in Crash

LAWRENCE (Mercer) — Less than two months after graduation, a member of the Lawrence High School Class of 2022 was killed in a car crash late Tuesday night. Armando Rosario III, 18, died following the single-car crash on Princeton Pike near Fackler Road around 11:50 p.m., according to township police. He was the only person in the car.
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Livingston mom and daughter raise awareness about organ and tissue donation

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Jane Fischer and her daughter, Suzy, understand what it takes to overcome some of life’s greatest challenges. On the day Suzy was born, doctors told Jane Fischer and her husband, Al, that their daughter would never be able to talk or walk or play like other children. While Suzy’s special needs were great, her parents kept hope alive that they would be able to persevere on the difficult journey ahead.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Destroy these Bad Bugs on Sight

Spotted lanternfly nymphs look like small beetles, but they will soon grow into destructive pests. Union County, NJ – July 26, 2022 — Union County residents can help fight back against the spotted lanternfly by destroying the destructive pest while it is still in the early stages of growth. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species that can weaken trees, damage ornamental plants and destroy fruit trees, hops, grape vines and other crops. They also excrete a whitish “honeydew” that can grow moldy and foul outdoor spaces including patios and yard furniture.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
Amy DeGise and the Biker

You better watch out for bikes. This really has become pretty useful advice for anyone driving these days just about anywhere, but certainly in any major city. And much to her chagrin, that’s something Amy DeGise learned last week. DeGise, a Jersey City councilwoman and former Hudson County Democratic chair, was driving in her hometown on July 19 when her vehicle crashed into a bicyclist who appeared to have run a red light. The biker didn’t seem to be seriously injured judging from videos of the incident taken by city street cameras.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Feds send NJ cardiologist to prison for giving couple drugs

A 60-year-old Somerset County cardiologist has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison for unlawfully prescribing thousands of oxycodone pills, U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger announced. Raymond Catania, of Warren, previously pleaded guilty in Trenton federal court to dispensing oxycodone outside his professional practice and not for a...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

