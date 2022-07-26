ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Why Sunak may have to change his brand to Rishi the risk taker

By Jessica Elgot Chief political correspondent
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGGpH_0gtE0rMw00
Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak at the final Tory leadership debate. Photograph: Jacob King/AFP/Getty Images

Monday’s debate was supposed to be a turning point for Rishi Sunak, a moment billed as his chance to change his fortunes after polling suggested he was trailing Liz Truss in the Tory leadership contest.

Her awkwardness, her less fluent grasp of detail could be shown up in the head-to-head – similarly to how poorly she performed in the last two debates. “The more they see of her, the more they like him,” was the refrain from Sunak supporters.

But snap polls taken after Monday’s debate suggest Sunak can no longer rely on his rival’s potential stumble.

There are now louder whispers among supporters of the former chancellor that the strategy of his campaign has been poorly judged and allowed his rival to paint him as a timid socialist bean counter.

Sunak launched his campaign by talking of “difficult choices” and the looming economic crisis. That is the mould that he is now set in, which his supporters fear he could later regret. Over and again in the leadership debates, he interrupted Truss to point out the dire situation the country was facing and the risks of further borrowing and escalating inflation.

His team would say that someone had to bring the debate back down to planet Earth – when Truss had so far tied herself to £38bn of spending commitments each year. But it has led to some backers shaking their heads at his approach.

One veteran Tory strategist, aligned with Sunak, said it was their campaign strategy that was fuelling Truss’s rise. “I don’t like the campaign message: ‘I’m sensible and keep tax hikes etc,’” the strategist said. “It’s very bad framing.”

Another MP said the campaign badly needed to focus on Sunak’s values and prime ministerial appeal – as well as highlight how he was prepared to be bold.

“The furlough scheme was bold and it saved the economy – if Rishi was prepared to own that he could actually paint himself as the radical chancellor prepared to think creatively about the crisis ahead and growing the economy,” one MP said. Another said: “I think we need to get away from the idea that he’s just there to prosecute her ideas.”

The Conservative columnist Iain Martin tweeted that he believed Sunak’s team had “made a genuinely catastrophic error on campaign strategy, misreading the situation … Wouldn’t he have been far better aiming high? To be ultra-prime ministerial, endless contrasts with Johnson, emphasise his ability to listen and create order, which is going to be needed considering what’s coming this winter.”

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Polling of Conservative party members by YouGov now paints a very difficult picture for Sunak – putting Truss ahead in terms of debate performance and on a raft of different values, including being in touch with ordinary people, more trustworthy and more likable, though Sunak edged ahead on being more prime ministerial.

It is not over for Sunak – but the former chancellor may feel he has no choice but to try to change the terms of the debate. Polling of the race that shows Truss so far ahead means the foreign secretary may now become complacent.

In truth, party members are difficult to poll representatively and polling at the 2019 leadership race was out by a substantial margin (though Johnson still won comfortably). But MPs and other Sunak-backing Tories are likely to ramp up calls for a change of approach if he is to have any chance of closing that gap.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tories have 'absolutely lost the plot' - Starmer

Truss is ignoring the fact borrowing will go up - David Davis. Tory MP David Davis, a supporter of Rishi Sunak, has criticised Liz Truss’s economic plans, saying he fears for his children with mortgages having to balance their books at the end of every month. “[Truss’s] own economist...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Iain Martin
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Economy#Tory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

James Lovelock obituary

The scientist James Lovelock’s discoveries had an immense influence on our understanding of the global impact of humankind, and on the search for extraterrestrial life. A vigorous writer and speaker, he became a hero to the green movement, although he was one of its most formidable critics. His research...
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

374K+
Followers
89K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy