Jun 15, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans head coach Lovie Smith looks on during drills at minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

When the Houston Texans report to training camp Tuesday, they may be forgiven for breathing a sigh of relief, regardless of how their 2022 season turns out.

The team not only managed to turn the page on the controversial Deshaun Watson era, it also netted a king's ransom in return, setting the team up to rebound quicker than observers might normally expect when discarding a franchise QB.