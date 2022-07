The two winner's bracket games on Day 2 of the 2022 'AA' Wyoming American Legion Baseball State Tournament in Sheridan were opposites. In the first game, Jackson hung with Gillette early, but the Riders pulled away for a 13-3 victory. The Giants struck first, but the Riders rallied for a 3-2 lead through three innings. Jackson tied it with one run in the fourth inning. Gillette scored a pair on two hit batters with the bases loaded in the fourth. Then, the Riders' bats got going, and they scored eight runs in the fifth inning and posted the 10-run, mercy-rule win. Here are a few of the highlights:

