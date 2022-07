It was in July 2012 that Mario Draghi, then head of the European Central Bank, said he would do “whatever it takes” to defend the euro against speculative attack. Reassuring markets and resolving the eurozone sovereign debt crisis, his intervention saved Italy from additional borrowing costs, which could have sunk an economy that was “too big to fail” and imperilled the single currency. Exactly 10 years later, Mr Draghi’s premature departure as Italy’s prime minister – necessitating an early election in September – threatens to resurrect the debt demons of the past, along with some others for good measure.

