Without pensions, future retirees face financial trouble. Where’s Washington?

This quarterly report on Form 10-Q contains forward-looking statements regarding our business, financial condition, and results of operations within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, or Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or Securities Exchange Act. Many of the forward-looking statements are located under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by words such as "guidance," "future," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "growth," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar terms. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, as forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and the Company's actual results may differ significantly due to numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Those known risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors identified in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K, including without limitation the following: •the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated or indirect effects on our business, operations, and financial results, including without limitation the duration of the Public Health Emergency Declaration ("PHE") and associated suspension in redeterminations, and the potential impact on our workforce or contractors of federal or state vaccine mandates; •significant budget pressures on state governments from diminished tax revenues incidental to the COVID-19 pandemic and their efforts to reduce rates or limit rate increases, to impose profit caps or risk corridors, or to recoup previously paid premium amounts on a retroactive basis; •the numerous political, judicial, and market-based uncertainties associated with the Affordable Care Act (the "ACA"); •the market dynamics surrounding the ACA Marketplaces, including issues impacting enrollment, risk adjustment estimates and results, the potential for disproportionate enrollment of higher acuity members, and the discontinuation of premium tax credits; •the outcome of the legal proceedings in.

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO