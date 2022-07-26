ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Neon nabs $30M to build a scalable cloud service for Postgres databases

By Kyle Wiggers
TechCrunch
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePostgres, also known as PostgreSQL, is an open source database management system launched in 1996 as the successor to a database developed at UC Berkeley called Ingres. Postgres has grown in popularity over the years, with a survey from Timescale finding that over half of developers report using Postgres more in...

techcrunch.com

Black Enterprise

Microsoft For Startups Lists Seven Keys For Building A Successful Startup

The COVID-19 pandemic led to a revolution for Black Americans, with thousands starting businesses in everything from food to haircare products to clothing. To help Black entrepreneurs, Microsoft has created a platform to empower and assist startup founders at every stage. AfroTech reports the Microsoft For Startups Founders Hub is a digital platform connecting entrepreneurs and business owners with resources, mentorship, and digital tools to help on the journey from an idea to a thriving business.
ECONOMY
CNET

Google Fires Engineer Who Warned That Company's AI Reached Sentience

On Friday, Google fired Blake Lemoine, a software engineer who went public with his concerns that a conversational technology the company was developing had achieved sentience. Lemoine went outside the company to consult with experts on the tech's potential sentience, then publicly shared his concerns in a Medium post and...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

48 hours left to save up to $1,300 on Disrupt passes

You have just 48 hours left to beat the deadline, buy your Disrupt pass and save up to $1,300. That’s some serious birdseed right there. Tech icons, founders, investors, engineers, makers, designers, students and hundreds of media outlets from across the startup ecosystem will gather in San Francisco — the ancestral home of the startup culture and spirit — for three opportunity-packed days of startup goodness.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ceoworld.biz

Maturity Matters: Maximizing Business Value Throughout the Cloud Journey

Use of the cloud delivers a return on investment 10 times greater for cloud leaders than cloud beginners. But how does an organization reach these results? Read on to learn the five core focus areas that can help CEOs, CIOs, and others maximize value throughout their enterprises’ cloud journeys and accelerate their cloud maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

HR automation platform Omni wants to be the ‘Rippling of Southeast Asia’

The startup announced today it is coming out of stealth mode with $2.4 million in an oversubscribed pre-seed round co-led by Alpha JWC Ventures and Picus Capital, with participation from FEBE Ventures, Basis Set Ventures, Ratio Ventures and Frances Kang at Horizons Ventures. It also included investment from angel investors including former executives at U.S. HR software firms Namely and Ultimate Software.
SOFTWARE
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Shopify, 3M, General Electric and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Tuesday. Walmart – Shares of Walmart slid 7.6% after the company cut its quarterly and full-year outlook, saying that inflation is shifting consumer spending towards essentials and away from things such as clothing and electronics. The news also dragged other retail stocks such as Target, Kohl's, Amazon and Costco lower.
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Topl blockchain raises $15M to help track social impact initiatives

Blockchain ecosystem Topl has raised $15 million in a Series A funding round to help companies track and monetize social impact initiatives, the firm exclusively told TechCrunch. The raise was co-led by Mercury, Republic Asia and Cryptology Asset Group. The company raised $5 million in a 2020 seed round, Chris...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

A cloud infrastructure that delivers performance, speed, and growth

More businesses are discovering the power of cloud-based infrastructure to drive innovation, run application applications at scale, reduce costs, and deliver high-quality user experiences. In this eBook, you’ll learn how Amazon Web Services (AWS) helps customers:. Optimise price performance. Increase agility and reliability. Meet core security and compliance requirements.
TECHNOLOGY
The Associated Press

FINEOS and New York Life Group Benefit Solutions Issue Digital Transformation Case Study

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2022-- The FINEOS Corporation ( ASX:FCL ), a leading global provider of end-to-end SaaS core systems, in partnership with New York Life Group Benefit Solutions 1 (Group Benefit Solutions), today released a case study detailing how the companies merged their vision to create a modern, component-based full employee benefits core insurance system, the FINEOS AdminSuite. The case study, “New York Life Group Benefit Solutions: Core Administration System Total Digital Transformation,” tells the story of the journey that started with the selection of FINEOS to manage disability insurance claims and continues today, making Group Benefit Solutions future-ready with the first purpose-built SaaS core system for employee benefits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005165/en/ Kristina Welke, Head of Product at New York Life Group Benefit Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

T-Mobile to Collaborate with Paladin Cloud on Cloud Security

Paladin Cloud, a leader in open source cloud security, announced today that T-Mobile Ventures has participated in its $3.3M seed financing round. T-Mobile will collaborate with Paladin Cloud to equip developers with a powerful platform to detect, visualize and remediate key risks in their cloud environments.With Paladin Cloud, developers can continuously monitor their cloud services in real-time, leveraging best practice security policies in an open, connector-based architecture.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Here’s why a gold rush of NLP startups is about to arrive

But since then, things have gone, well, pretty exponential. Last year saw a veritable ’Cambrian explosion’ of NLP startups and Large Language Models. This year, Google released LambDa, a large language model for chatbot applications. Then Deepmind released Alpha Code then later Flamingo — a language model capable of visual understanding. In July of this year alone, the Big Science project released Bloom, a massive open source language model, and Meta announced that they’d trained a single language model capable of translation between 200 languages.
COMPUTERS
Hackernoon

Blockchain - AI Symbiosis and the Future of the Digital Age

Artificial intelligence and blockchain are trending technologies that are improving business models and transforming entire industries. Deloitte refers to them as the most exciting trends of 2022, and Gartner predicts their rapid development for decades to come. Don Tapscott talks about the possible merging of blockchain, AI, and the Internet in a trivergence. This will be the basis of the second era of the digital age, where blockchain will record and protect data as AI will analyze it. For enterprises, it is becoming a business intelligence tool or a mechanism for protecting against cyber-attacks. The convergence of blockchain and AI opens up many new business opportunities.
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

Seedtag, the ex-Googler-founded, cookie-free, AI-based adtech startup, taps $250M+ in funding

a contextual advertising startup that uses AI tools both to “read” content on a page to match that up with advertisers’ aims, as well as to subsequently track how those ads perform, has raised “over” €250 million (more than $252 million, exact amount unspecified). The money is coming in the form of an equity investment from a single investor, Advent International, and it will be used to help the company expand beyond Europe, specifically deeper into the U.S.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: Indian government orders Apple, Google to delist popular game BGMI from app stores

Why, hello there, and welcome back to another installment of the Daily Crunch! It’s lovely to have you here with me. Also, give Freelance Whales a listen. I discovered the band when I was going to play a different (also excellent) song, Freelance, for a friend. Gotta love a lucky coincidence. This is also, incidentally, how I discovered the band Queensrÿche — I was looking for some Freddie Mercury, but ended up with a new heavy metal band to love. What’s your favorite accidental discovery?
CELL PHONES
Benzinga

Microsoft Approached Google, Oracle, Other Cloud Providers To Pitch Multi-Cloud Service Providing To US: WSJ

Microsoft Corp MSFT rallied other big-name cloud-computing providers to urge the U.S. to spread its spending on such services more widely, the Wall Street Journal reports. Microsoft targeted Amazon.com Inc's AMZN dominance in such contracts by the move. The cloud-computing providers approached included Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google, Oracle Corp...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Making Blockchain Development More Accessible With The Lisk Grant Program

The Lisk Foundation has helped many new JavaScript developers to realize their potential and build applications that are changing technology forever. The Lisk Grant Program was set up to empower programmers to build blockchain applications on the Lisk protocol using the Lisk Software Development Kit (SDK). This has already proven to be a great success with more new projects joining the program with every new wave.
COMPUTERS
Motley Fool

Why Texas Instruments, Nvidia, and Advanced Micro Devices Were Rising Today

Texas Instruments trounced analyst estimates and its own guidance. While personal electronics are weak, most other segments were strong. Google and Microsoft earnings also revealed the big cloud platforms are still doing well, boding well for data center investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS

