Why 2 million travelers a year stop at South Dakota's Wall Drug Store

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,956 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,947 the previous week. The new deaths include six men and three women in the follow age groups: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+ (3). One new death was reported in each of the following counties: Brown, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and Tripp.
Comments / 0