Why 2 million travelers a year stop at South Dakota's Wall Drug Store

York News-Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom an angry dinosaur to restaurants, an...

yorknewstimes.com

voiceofmuscatine.com

A better situation all around for South Dakota

South Dakota cattle producer Todd Wilkinson says rainfall earlier this year changed the direction for his operation. “If you would have talked to me in April of this year, I wasn’t sure where my cows were going to go because our pastures weren’t growing and it simply wasn’t coming on,” he said. “Now, things are looking pretty good in our area that way.”
ECONOMY
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths; Active cases up while hospitalizations go down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by nine in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,956 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,947 the previous week. The new deaths include six men and three women in the follow age groups: 30-39 (1); 40-49 (1); 60-69 (3); 70-79 (1); 80+ (3). One new death was reported in each of the following counties: Brown, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, Marshall, Meade, Minnehaha, Pennington and Tripp.
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
South Dakota State
newscenter1.tv

Gas prices, inflation bear brunt of blame for dip in South Dakota tourism numbers

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota’s second-largest industry – tourism – is seeing a dip from the record high in 2021, but it’s still going strong. “It’s been an interesting season,” said Jim Hagen, South Dakota’s Secretary of Tourism. “So, we’re coming off of 2021 – that was absolutely crazy – and I think this year we’re seeing a little bit of what I would call ‘evening-out’ of tourism.”
RAPID CITY, SD
Montana Talks

I’ve Stayed in Shady Montana Hotels Before. This One is the Worst

Ok, so I'm not a hotel snob by any means. I totally understand that different people can afford different levels of luxury (or lack thereof) while traveling. Occasionally we will splurge on a really nice hotel. Usually, we choose somewhat affordable chain motels and sometimes we book whatever is cheap if we're just looking for a clean, quiet place to crash for a few hours before hitting the road again. After being burned a few times, I'm now very skeptical of anything that books for less than $100 per night. However, sometimes you have no choice.
MONTANA STATE
dakotafreepress.com

Black Hills: High Median Age, Growing Elderly Share of Population Mean Less Impact of Forest Conservation on Jobs?

Population changes in the Black Hills could make it easier for the Forest Service to justify changes to forest management that could affect the local economy. The June 2022 Forest Plan Revision Draft Assessment of Socioeconomics (on which the Forest Service is formally taking public comment through August 1) reports that the seven counties in the Black Hills National Forest area of influence (Pennington, Meade, Lawrence, Custer, and Fall River in South Dakota; Crook and Weston in Wyoming) experienced a higher population growth rate than South Dakota, Wyoming, or the United States as a whole. Census data also show that the Black Hills population skews older than the South Dakota, Wyoming, and national medians:
ECONOMY
newscenter1.tv

West River Electric is experiencing an outage in the Rapid Valley area

RAPID CITY, S.D. – On Wednesday, West River Electric experienced a power outage in the late morning in the Rapid Valley area. Crews were dispatched and located the source of the outage. Robert Raker from West River Electric said, ” Someone had dug into a line. Someone was digging and hit a line which caused the outage. Please remember to call 811 before you dig. It’s important with all this digging and construction going on, that people get these lines located. Otherwise, this is the stuff that happens. Their lack of calling 811 caused 490 people to be without electricity.”
RAPID VALLEY, SD
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Hiker Dies in South Dakota Badlands, Social Media Challenge Goes Wrong

One person has died after a known social media challenge gained popularity in the Midwest which features South Dakota's Badlands National Park. According to the Associated Press, a 22 year-old from St. Louis, MO. Maxwell Right, took the hiking challenge with a friend ran out of water and died from dehydration. His companion, a 21 year-old also from Missouri, was flown to a Rapid City hospital suffering from dehydration and exposure.
LIFESTYLE
amazingmadison.com

South Dakota State Fair announces new contribution to Dakota Events Complex

Photo from South Dakota State Fair Foundation website. The South Dakota State Fair has announced another donation to the new Dakota Events CompleX (or DEX). Agtegra, headquartered in Aberdeen, has committed to donate to the DEX, which is a new, multipurpose livestock and equestrian complex under construction at the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron.
ABERDEEN, SD
Hutch Post

State Fair admission $50 deal is on now

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The online deal for ten admissions to the Kansas State Fair for $50 is available now. It includes 10 gate entry scans on a credit-card style card. They can be used once a day, all at once or in any increment. Limited quantities are available. The...
KANSAS STATE
thecentersquare.com

South Dakota prison recommendations come with a $608.2 million price tag

(The Center Square) - A consultant recommended 18 new corrections facilities in South Dakota with a price tag of $608.2 million. The DLR Group listed 18 recommendations in a report to the Incarceration Construction Fund Legislative Task Force. Among the projects listed are a new 1,372-bed multi-custody correctional facility to replace the South Dakota State Penitentiary. It would cost about $338.5 million and take about 33 months to build, according to the report.
HEALTH
KELOLAND TV

Ice cream business leads to sweet success for 14-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A young South Dakota entrepreneur is finding sweet success with his ice cream business. We first met Noah Felderman when he was 12 years old, selling SDSU ice cream out of the back of an ATV. His mom was sort of a silent partner...
The Recorddelta

W.Va. Largest Yard Sale to attract bargain hunters state wide

BUCKHANNON — West Virginia’s largest yard sale weekend is upon us for the second consecutive year after COVID-19. Whether you are looking to clean out your closets and make some extra cash or find the deal of a lifetime, you won’t want to miss these sales on Friday, August 5 and Saturday, August 6, 2022. Beginning at 8 a.m. and concluding both days at 4 p.m. sellers will be set up all over Upshur and Lewis counties. Although these two are the only counties currently registered online, shoppers can find more sales not registered throughout several other counties, including Harrison, Randolph and Barbour counties.
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV

